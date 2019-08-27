Lakers set to kick off third season Thursday at Suttons Bay

Bear Lake football is entering just the third season in program history. The Lakers have amassed a 4-14 record through two seasons, but Bear Lake head coach John Prokes said simply having a football team is a victory in and of itself.

“We still have a team and we still have guys who want to play football — that’s success in my book,” he said. “We’re not at the point where we’ve got players who have been playing tackle football since elementary school. Half the team has never played before, but they want to play and they like playing the game. They’re taking advantage of the opportunity to play football — that’s the main thing.”

Of course, the Lakers aren’t content with merely suiting up and taking the field. Bear Lake hopes to win some games this season. The team will look to three players who have been with the program since its inception to make plays and give the Lakers a chance to win.

“Andre Brown, Dalton Myers and Clark May — those guys played with us the first year when we started our football program,” Prokes said. “… We were leaning on them when they played that year. … I’m going to lean on those guys, not only for their leadership role but their ability on the field, as well.”

The Lakers don’t have a lot of size, particularly with the loss of last year’s Michigan High School Football Coaches Association first-team All-State lineman Zach Belinsky to graduation, so Bear Lake will have to rely on its speed.

“We’ve got some good speed,” Prokes said. “We’ve got some good athletes. We’re going to try to use that to our advantage — that’s the best we have. We don’t have a lot of size. We don’t have a lot of beef, so we have to try to be slicker than them, outmaneuver them and outrun them.”

Bear Lake is certainly still a work in progress, but, progress is being made.

“Based on our practices, they’re learning quickly, they’re improving, they’re working hard and they’re enjoying playing the game — that’s kind of the main thing right now,” Prokes said. “We still have enough guys to come out and play and enough interest there. It wasn’t a one and done thing. … The interest is there, and based on the number of kids who can potentially play, we’ve got a good percentage playing. That’s a good thing.”

With the program still in its infancy, Prokes does not measure success by wins and losses. The main goal for the Lakers right now is to stay healthy, have fun and develop a football tradition that will last for years to come.

“Success for me would be finishing the season with the guys who played in our first scrimmage when we first started playing,” Prokes said. “… For any coach or football program, your goal is to keep your kids healthy and playing from start to finish. If I were to say what our goal was, I would say let the kids stay healthy and have a good time playing this game.”