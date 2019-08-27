Looking Back for Aug. 28

40 YEARS AGO

Fair opens tomorrow

The 1979 Manistee County Fair begins a six-day run at the County Fairgrounds at Onekama tomorrow, with harness racing, a demolition derby and tractor pulls among the many events scheduled. This year’s fair will commence with harness races at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

60 YEARS AGO

Heavy morning rain

A heavy, but comparatively brief rainfall this morning deposited .50 of an inch in precipitation on the Manistee area as August continues its record-setting rainfall total which is now 8.24 inches. This morning’s rain came down in a downpour but ended much more quickly than last Friday’s rain which saw a record one-day rainfall of 4.71 inches.

80 YEARS AGO

Many engage in skeet shoot

About a dozen gunners engaged in the first skeet shoot of the season yesterday afternoon at the field just south of the city limits. The gunners, enthusiastic over getting back in trim after the long layoff, planned another shoot for Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Receiving cones

Following publication of a notice that the U.S. Forest Service would pay $2.50 per bushel for red pine cones suitable for use in planting work in the forest, the first supply of the cones has been received at the district ranger’s office at the post office. The Service will purchase all the cones it can possibly obtain this year.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum