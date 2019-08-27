MAPS changes date for forums on district facilities plan

MANISTEE — MAPS is ready to reveal the MAPS 2020 Facilities Vision at two public forums, however, the dates have been changed from where originally scheduled.

The first forum was set to take place this week. The first forum will now take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 with the second one, also at 7 p.m., on Sept. 9 at Kennedy Elementary School.

Last spring Manistee Area Public Schools held community forums to gain feedback regarding three potential plans for a 20-year vision for the school district facilities.

“We have presented three potential plans to the community and have used the feedback received to refine a plan that we believe speaks to the focus of our stakeholders. We hope you will join us for this reveal and share with us your thoughts about our vision for the district facilities future,” said MAPS superintendent, Ron Stoneman.

The principals from both Christman Company and Tower Pinkster, contractors that provided the facilities assessments, will be in Manistee to share the proposal for MAPS facilities future. All members of the community are invited to attend, learn about the vision for the MAPS district and provide feedback regarding the plan.

More information on the visioning process and frequently asked questions can be found at the MAPS 2020 website, www.MAPS2020.org.