Onekama still hungry after last year’s ‘dream season’

Last year, Onekama football had its most successful season in program history as the Portagers made it all the way to the 8-player Division 2 state championship game. Onekama head coach John Neph said it was a wild ride and will be something that will stick with everyone who was a part of it for the rest of their lives.

“The 2018 season was extremely memorable,” he said. “I think it will go down as one of the best seasons in both the players’ and coaches’ lives. … The community support, the great job our players did of taking on all those challenges and getting up to the Superior Dome — it was awesome. It was a dream season and I think everybody involved would agree with that.”

The Portagers lost some of last year’s key contributors to graduation, but bring back a number of athletes who played an integral part in Onekama’s march to the state final.

“We’re very senior-laden this year,” Neph said. “We have nine seniors and four juniors. We’re a very senior-heavy team and those guys have been encouraging each other and getting as much out of each other as they can.”

The Portagers went 7-2 in the regular season last year to earn a trip to the playoffs. Onekama topped Marion, Brethren and Portland Saint Patrick en route to the state final, where the Portagers fell 30-18 to Rapid River.

Onekama has plenty of talent in the skill positions and will look to get its players into the open field where they can use their athleticism to make plays.

“Taylor Bennett and Luke Mauntler are both really terrific guys in the backfield,” Neph said. “They can both play quarterback, they can block, they can run and they can catch the ball. We’re going to try to make sure we’re using the skills of those two in our play calling.

“Wade Sedlar is a tight end for us and he’s made some great catches in the past,” Neph continued. “We’re going to try to get him involved. Aaron Powers is another guy who is fast. He had a couple big games for us last year.”

Of course, all the talented ball-carriers in the world will not help without a solid performance in the trenches by the Portager linemen.

“None of those (skill) guys can do anything unless we get the blocking up front,” Neph said. “Austin Harper, Ben Falk, Dalron Gray, Matthew Mallison — those guys are going to lead the way up front for us. We’ve got to have great blocking. We’re going to be playing against some great defenses and those guys really have their work cut out for them.

“Nobody benefits unless everybody does their job,” he continued. “We’re pretty excited about the skill guys we have and hopefully we can get enough blocking up front to spring them loose.”

Onekama hopes to keep improving throughout the season and get back to the playoffs. Once there, as the Portagers demonstrated last year, anything can happen.

“The goal is to get better so that by the end of the season we’re playing our best football,” Neph said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. Our goals would be to win as many games as we can, get to the playoffs and then see what happens.

“We have a tough, tough schedule — conference and non-conference — and we have to be ready,” he continued. “I think the guys have accepted the challenge and are looking forward to it.”