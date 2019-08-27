Point of Sales program remains in holding pattern

MANISTEE ― The Manistee County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday to address a plethora of issues, but no action was taken regarding the Point of Sale Septic System Evaluation program.

This program requires properties to undergo a septic system inspection, paid for by the seller. It does not require that all systems are brought up to code, but they must be properly functioning.

The inspection costs approximately $600, and must be repeated after two years if the property does not sell within that time frame. It currently excludes property exchanges within a family.

Manistee and Kalkaska counties are the only two counties in the state that are part of this program, which was put into effect in 2009. That was until the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners opted out of the program last year.

Members of the Kalkaska community spoke before the Manistee County commissioners during the public comment portion of their monthly meeting.

“I just can’t understand why our board has not taken the offer to have people involved coming up with a resolution,” said Shug Brandell, treasurer of the Manistee Lake Association of Kalkaska. “We’re very disappointed. We’re very frustrated and we’re coming to you to ask you to have the willingness to turn down the request by the Kalkaska board.”

Other advocates for the program included Seth Philips, former director of the Manistee Lake Association of Kalkaska, who argued that the point of sale program provided valuable consumer protections including the assurance of safe drinking water while maintaining environmental protections.

“Changes in sanitary code required all of the counties to act on it and there’s a reason for that ― It isn’t just Kalkaska County that is affected,” said Philips. “ Groundwater doesn’t respect township borders.”

Meanwhile, critics of the program include Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners as well as real estate brokers and home sellers who contend the policy is needlessly restrictive, slows the real estate sales process and may not achieve its intended goal.

Anyone hoping for an immediate resolution to the ongoing standoff between counties will have to keep waiting.

According to the Record Eagle, residents raised their concerns during a Kalkaska County meeting held on Aug. 21, when as many as 30 people crammed into the board’s meeting room.

The impasse is due to the shared health department between Kalkaska and Manistee Counties ― District Health Department No. 10. Manistee County commissioners must sign off on Kalkaska counties’ decisions and vice versa.

A motion was made to consider Kalkaska County’s request to withdraw during last month’s meeting of the Manistee County Board of Commissioners, but died due to a lack of support.

Also at this week’s meeting, the Manistee County commissioners unanimously approved several other items on the agenda, including the passage of a preliminary budget which will be made available to the public. More information on the 2019-2020 budget will be available in an upcoming edition of the News Advocate.