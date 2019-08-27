POLICE BLOTTER: Harassment, stalking and larceny reported

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the City of Manistee Police from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23. All calls may not be reported.

Aug. 19

• Deputies completed a warrant arrest at the 100 block of Quincy Street.

• A dog barking complaint citation was issued at the 200 block of Washington Street.

• Deputies responded to calls of a suicidal subject at the 200 block of Seventh Street.

• Credit card fraud was reported at the 100 block of Memorial Drive.

Aug. 20

• An individual was reported for driving while license their was suspended at Merkey Road and Maple Street.

• Deputies responded to an adult protective services referral.

• Larceny was reported at the 100 block of Maple Street.

• Larceny was reported at the 100 Block of Glocheski Drive.

• A city ordinance violation was reported on River Street.

• A traffic crash was reported at the 500 block of 12th Street on private property.

• Assault and battery was reported.

• Larceny was reported at the 300 block of Second Street.

Aug. 21

• A property damage accident was reported at U.S 31 and Eighth Street.

• A warrant arrest was made at the 1300 block of Manistee Street.

Aug. 22

• A personal injury accident was reported at Filer Street and Division Street.

• A found canine was reported.

• A child protective services referral was made.

Aug. 23

• Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious incident at First Street Beach.

• A warrant arrest was made at Ramsdell and Seventh streets.

• Deputies arrested a disorderly person at the 800 block of Vine Street.

• A property damage accident was reported at U.S. 31 and Sixth Street.

• Harassment and stalking was reported at the 300 block of Eighth Street.

• Verbal domestic assault was reported at the 1000 block of Vine Street.