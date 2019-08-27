POLICE BLOTTER: Harassment, stalking and larceny reported

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the City of Manistee Police from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23. All calls may not be reported.
Aug. 19
• Deputies completed a warrant arrest at the 100 block of Quincy Street.
• A dog barking complaint citation was issued at the 200 block of Washington Street.
• Deputies responded to calls of a suicidal subject at the 200 block of Seventh Street.
• Credit card fraud was reported at the 100 block of Memorial Drive.
Aug. 20
• An individual was reported for driving while license their was suspended at Merkey Road and Maple Street.
• Deputies responded to an adult protective services referral.
• Larceny was reported at the 100 block of Maple Street.
• Larceny was reported at the 100 Block of Glocheski Drive.
• A city ordinance violation was reported on River Street.
• A traffic crash was reported at the 500 block of 12th Street on private property.
• Assault and battery was reported.
• Larceny was reported at the 300 block of Second Street.
Aug. 21
• A property damage accident was reported at U.S 31 and Eighth Street.
• A warrant arrest was made at the 1300 block of Manistee Street.
Aug. 22
• A personal injury accident was reported at Filer Street and Division Street.
• A found canine was reported.
• A child protective services referral was made.
Aug. 23
• Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious incident at First Street Beach.
• A warrant arrest was made at Ramsdell and Seventh streets.
• Deputies arrested a disorderly person at the 800 block of Vine Street.
• A property damage accident was reported at U.S. 31 and Sixth Street.
• Harassment and stalking was reported at the 300 block of Eighth Street.
• Verbal domestic assault was reported at the 1000 block of Vine Street.