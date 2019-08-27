Portagers win Frankfort Invitational to open season

FRANKFORT — Onekama volleyball got its season off to a strong start, winning the Frankfort Invitational Tuesday by topping Grand Traverse Academy 25-16 and 25-21 in the championship game.

“It’s a great way to start the season,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “The girls are really excited.”

The Portagers played 12 sets of volleyball en route to the first-place finish.

Onekama won the tournament last year, as well, and faced a familiar foe in the championship game.

“We actually played Grand Traverse Academy last year in the finals,” Elo said. “It was a repeat. It was fun.”

The Portagers earned a trip to the finals by topping Charlevoix in a semifinal showdown by scores of 26-24 and 25-7.

Frankfort, Fife Lake Forest Area, Buckley and Indian River Inland Lakes also competed in the tournament.

Colleen McCarthy led the Portagers with 56 kills and eight aces at the tourney. Sophie Wisniski chipped in 23 kills and Sara Bromley added 19. Hanna Hughes finished with 81 assists, Ella Acton had 28 digs and Kaylin Sam had 13 solo blocks.

Onekama got off to a slow start, dropping sets to both GTA and Charlevoix in pool play. Elo was proud of the way her team overcame adversity and took care of business in bracket play.

“We just had new players learning the rotations and how to gel and come together,” Elo said. “They had to learn how to work as a team a little bit more. They came through and it was awesome to see. I’m really proud of the girls.”

The Portagers’ offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday, but Elo hopes to fine-tune their defense to have Onekama playing at its full potential. Considering it was the Portagers’ first action of the season, however, Elo was thrilled with the team’s performance.

“There are aspects of the game we always have to work on,” she said. “We have a really strong offense this year. We’re definitely going to work on adding some defensive things to our game, but I’m very pleased and very happy with how they played today.”

The Portagers host Glen Lake Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a JV start time of 5:30 p.m.