Sabers eying breakthrough year

Manistee Catholic Central has been seeking a return to glory as its playoff drought approaches a decade now, but if the trend of the past few seasons is any indication, the 2019 campaign might just be the breakthrough the Sabers are after.

“With this group, we’re looking to keep improving,” said MCC coach Jake Szymanski. “The last three years, we’ve been able to do a lot of good things. Switching over to 8-man, people may have thought it was kind of us weening out of football all together, but we’ve been able to sustain some good seasons and have been on the uprise the last couple.

“We were a few plays short last year of probably making the playoffs,” he added, “so that’s definitely the goal as a team: make it back. It’s been awhile.”

The Sabers last appeared in the postseason in the fall of 2010, when the team competed in 11-player football. Since, MCC has been through some growing pains while slowly but surely regaining its footing as an 8-player program. Win totals have increased for the team by one the past four seasons, improving from just two victories in 2015, to three in 2016, four in 2017 and five last fall.

In last year’s regular season finale, Manistee Catholic was just a few plays short of likely earning that elusive playoff berth, but ultimately fell to Posen, 32-26. If the Sabers want to get over that hump this fall, however, they’ll have to do it without some key contributors to last year’s squad.

“A lot of people would say we’re losing quite a bit from last year,” Szymanski said, citing graduates Preston Picardat (quarterback), Brayden Perkins (receiver) and John Slivka (center). “We had a great group of seniors — and we are losing a lot of our offense — but we feel we have a good enough group coming back to fill those spots and carry on some of the things we’ve started to instill in the four years that I’ve been here.”

Szymanski said the Sabers will look for big things in the backfield from returning running backs Mateo Barnett and Justin Stickney, both MCC juniors.

“Mateo’s quite the athlete and has a lot of speed,” Szymanski said, “and Justin, if he comes back healthy (from an injury sustained last season), he’ll be a good battering ram for us.”

MCC will be charged with filling Picardat’s spot under center, which appears to have several candidates.

“We’ve kind of got at three-way battle between Kyle McLinden, Mateo Barnett and Lee Pizana,” Szymanski said. “Lee’s a freshman but he’s got a good arm; Kyle’s a guy who’s going to be a sophomore and knows the offense, and Mateo’s a quick back who’s got a bit of an arm, so having him back there as a dual threat is a positive.

“For those three, they’ll probably need to know two or three other positions. And they’ll have to be well conditioned.”

The Sabers’ weapons in the backfield should be able to maximize their potential, considering the size of the Sabers’ line, Szymanski said.

“Our three seniors are all from Mason County Eastern,” he said, citing the program’s co-op. “Josue Hernandez, Sameric Hasse and Bryant Dozier — they’ll be the bulk of the line.

“They’re each approaching 300 pounds, but they’ve all got quick feet and are good at pushing people up front,” he added. “So our offensive and defensive lines should be massive. I don’t know too many teams around that will be as big and physical up front, so that should definitely be one of our strong suits.”

The Sabers were in the hunt for a West Michigan D League title a season ago, but ultimately fell short of champion and cross-county rival Brethren. Szymanski expects the league championship to be anyone’s to win this season as well.

“I think the conference is up for grabs again, like it is every year.,” he said. “Every team loses guys and brings new guys in, it’s just about how the kids develop in the offseason and the amount of work they put in at practice.

“Brethren’s going to be tough as usual. Bear Lake’s getting better. Marion is always a tough, hard-nosed team. … We’re definitely going to compete for it.”

The Sabers, however, will start the season with a non-league game when they host Gaylord Saint Mary on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We’re always hopeful for a successful season,” Szymanski said. “With the athletes coming back and the line we have, this could be something special.”