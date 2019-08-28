A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION: MANISTEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS: Lack of education more costly than a good education

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the next installment in a monthly series that will pose a question or topic chosen by managing editor Michelle Graves, with responses presented by members of the Manistee County Democratic and Republican parties. The author is chosen by the respective party and may change from month to month. Columns will be published on the last Thursday of each month. This month’s topic is college education. The cost of college goes up each year, as does the amount of debt college graduates accrue. Is college worth the price? Should the federal or state government do more to help with college tuition or student loan forgiveness? Should everyone go to college?

By ROLF WUCHERER

Guest Columnist

My oldest grandson was only a semester or two away from completing his degree in computer science. Unfortunately, he had to put his schooling on hold to get a job to start paying off his student debt.

Lots of students can’t follow the formerly traditional track of simply having their parents pay for their schooling. The best I could do as a retired person on limited income was to countersign one of his loans.

Many graduates are saddled with a big burden of debt that can take many years to pay off, which hobbles them from joining the economy and using their earnings to buy goods and services. Some students are choosing not to pursue a degree in the standard four years; using a slower and pay-as-you-go approach could mean taking, say, eight years and emerging without debt. My grandson seems headed in this direction.

Statistics consistently show that a college degree leads to enough lifetime earning power to well pay for itself. Many careers and workers need advanced knowledge and skills to keep our society and economy going that a high school education simply can’t provide. Some who question the need for college and higher learning still expect well-engineered bridges that don’t fall down, cell phones that can conduct business and send selfies, and that their illnesses can be diagnosed and treated.

Given the value of a college education, the federal and state governments should be doing much more to help with escalating college tuition. In Michigan, state funding for public education and universities has been declining. Further, money for public education is being steered toward charter schools, where students may not be getting a better education, and creating a disparity in resources for struggling school districts. On the federal level, the Department of Education is behind an administration policy on removing consumer protections for for-profit colleges that have a track record of bilking students without providing an actual education; all this while funding for public nonprofit universities is faltering.

Some people have characterized proposals for student loan forgiveness as a way to buy votes, and point out that many people took out loans and paid them back. Chances are those loans were made for smaller amounts when tuition was cheaper and interest rates were lower. Loan forgiveness could be based on a system where certain degrees are encouraged in fields that are not producing enough graduates, such as the medical field and teaching, and the degree of forgiveness is based on a sliding scale based on resources and ability to pay. In addition, we can expand programs that exist that link tuition assistance with a commitment to spend a few years working in under-served communities; a colleague’s husband worked as a dentist in Manistee for two years after graduation under such a program before going on to develop a flourishing practice.

Everyone need not go to college in order to have a good and well-paying career. Ideally people would play to their strengths and to their passions and a four-year degree or post graduate work is not for everyone. There is a shortage of skilled workers in almost every field; everyone wants their electrical work done, their pipes fixed, and their houses built and maintained, for instance. Some of those skills and training required to use them can be found outside of college, but sometimes a more direct trade education through a community college is an option. Manistee and our surrounding communities are lucky to have a resource like West Shore Community College available. Such community colleges should be free to all those willing to put in the work, especially if they want to remain in the communities in which they grew up.

Sometimes no post-high school education is needed but those jobs tend to be low-paying and insufficient to raise a family. Everyone knows people that have been successful without further education, but that usually requires exceptional drive and perseverance, and often more than a little luck. Underemployed people put strain on the economy, especially in terms of welfare and healthcare costs. Many lack opportunities or the knowledge and skills to improve their standards of living.

My grandson could be earning better money in technology and spreading his earnings for a car, furniture and an apartment. Education may be costly, but lack of it is surely expensive.

Rolf Wucherer is a member of the Manistee County Democratic Party. He can be reached at rolfwucherer@gmail.com.