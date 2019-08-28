A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION: MANISTEE COUNTY REPUBLICANS: The value and costs of a college education

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the next installment in a monthly series that will pose a question or topic chosen by managing editor Michelle Graves, with responses presented by members of the Manistee County Democratic and Republican parties. The author is chosen by the respective party and may change from month to month. Columns will be published on the last Thursday of each month. This month’s topic is college education. The cost of college goes up each year, as does the amount of debt college graduates accrue. Is college worth the price? Should the federal or state government do more to help with college tuition or student loan forgiveness? Should everyone go to college?

By PHYLLIS COWDEN

Guest Columnist

Much conversation is amiss concerning a college education — its worth and its cost. Is it for everyone?

According to the Center on Education and Work at Georgetown University, the glory days of American manufacturing, in which workers with no more than a high school education held 79% of the jobs is gone. CEW indicates that over 95% of current or new jobs will likely require education beyond high school. There will be 55 million jobs opening through 2020. CEW projects that 65% of these jobs will require post-secondary education/training:

• 35% of the job openings will require at least a bachelor’s degree or beyond; and

• 30% will require some college, an associate degree, and/or specialized training.

The remainder of the openings will not require education beyond high school and are likely to be lower-paying, less skilled jobs.

The fastest growing occupations are likely to be in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), healthcare professions, construction and related fields and community service. The skills most needed in the labor market are leadership, judgement/decision-making, communication, analysis and administration — skills associated with post-secondary education. CEW projects that the United States, by 2020, will fall short by 5 million workers with post-secondary preparation.

The obvious conclusion: Statistics say that most good jobs will require education/training beyond high school.

The question continues: “Is it worth it”? If we look at monetary evidence, CEW projects that the average college graduate will earn $570,000 more than the average high school graduate over a life while more jobs will require post-secondary education/training. In addition, the college experience develops maturity.

It is important for secondary students to engage in career exploration and to have possible career goals in mind in order to know what post-secondary options are best for them — four-year colleges, community colleges and/or technical training institutions. Each kind of institution can provide preparation for meaningful jobs at differing costs.

Of course, the sobering consideration is the cost and the mounting debt many students have. According to CEW, in 1973, a year’s tuition at a private institution averaged $9,876 for a year; while the average cost at an instate public school was just $2,175. Since the mid 1970s, college costs have soared, increasing 5-6% over inflation each year.

By 2018, tuition/fees had increased 439% since 1982 while income in that period had gone up only 147%. All levels of schools have had to raise tuition and fees. As a result, many students are leaving four-year colleges with massive debt and, possibly, no jobs. It is estimated that the total student debt amounts to approximately $1.4 trillion.

Why, then, has this startling increase in the cost of college education occurred?

With more students, the need for more post-secondary facilities have driven massive building on campuses; stimulated the hiring of more faculty and administration, and created enhancements and student services to draw students to campuses.

While these factors may be necessary to a degree, can measures be taken to reduce the costs? Is the massive building necessary or can renovation work? With hiring faculty, can more actually teach more hours, reducing the need for additional personnel? Can publishing and research be evaluated for value and necessity? Likewise, can expanding administration be reduced and can services and enhancements be reviewed for need and impact?

Of course, there are other factors to consider, but the over-riding concern is how can the cost of college education be reduced so that students graduate with real job possibilities and less overwhelming debt.

Conclusively, are college degrees still worth the investment? The main reason still exists — average wages have declined for workers with no college preparation. The gap between income for college graduates and for those with no post-secondary preparation remains near all-time highs. Nevertheless, careful planning by students is important.

Advice to students entering post-secondary education:

• Have a plan. Based on future career interests, do you need a four-year college? Might another post-secondary option work? It is important to explore career choices and potential job prospects after graduation;

• Explore financial aid resources. There are thousands of scholarships, loans and grant opportunities;

• Complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Many financial aid resources require this information;

• With your family, create a plan to pay for college. Once you have a career possibility in mind, explore post-secondary institutions where it may be offered and compare costs;

• Consider attending a local community college or specialized school to start college. The cost of community college attendance can significantly reduce the total college cost as well as provide time for career exploration, smaller classes and full-time instructors.

•. Have fun and be smart.

Phyllis Cowden is a former board member for West Shore Community College. For more information about the Manistee County Republicans, email manisteegop@hotmail.com or search Manistee County Republican Party on Facebook.