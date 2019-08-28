Bobcats look to build on success of last season

Brethren football had a season to be remembered last year, as the Bobcats went 6-0 in West Michigan D League play en route to a league championship, competed in the playoffs for just the third time in program history and recorded their first postseason victory since 1990.

Brethren head coach J.J. Randall looks to carry the momentum from last year’s success into the upcoming season and believes his players have been working hard in the offseason with sights set on a return to the postseason.

“Last year’s seniors definitely laid a foundation for our younger athletes to follow, football-wise,” Randall said. “We had a great offseason this year. We had a lot of kids participating in the weight room throughout the whole offseason. Hopefully, last year motivated our kids to be better this year.”

Senior Troy Macurio will be back under center for the Bobcats and Brethren has a lot of athleticism at the skill positions this season.

“Troy Macurio is our quarterback and he’ll be a key component for us this year,” Randall said. “He’s a good athlete and he put on some muscle. He’s one of the strongest kids on our team. Diego Peterson is a good athlete. He’s a quick running back. Kenny King, a sophomore, is a really quick athlete. He was pretty good for us in the playoffs, as well.

“Jacob Schuch is another sophomore,” Randall continued. “He’s athletic and pretty fast. And another one of our senior ends is Mason Stapley. He will be another key component who’s very athletic, as well.”

Brethren should fair well in the trenches, too, and the lineman should be able to open holes for the backs and give Macurio enough time to find the open receiver.

“Our offensive line came back with some size,” Randall said. “Noah Bradford moves in as a sophomore, Anthony Beccaria is a junior, Garrett Fraley is back as a senior and we have some decent ends this year. Those guys have a little bit of experience and a little confidence, as well.”

The Bobcats recorded their first playoff win since 1990 with a 42-26 win over Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart in an 8-player Division 2 regional semifinal. Brethren fell to Onekama 52-0 in the regional final and the Portagers went on to reach the state championship game, where they fell to Rapid River 30-18.

Brethren will have a deep bench this season which can only benefit the Bobcats as they navigate the rigors of a football season.

“We have 16 kids on the varsity team right now, and those are numbers we can work with,” Randall said. “We have plenty of athletes.”

The Bobcats will be taking things one day at a time and hope to be playing their best ball towards the end of the season and making another playoff push.

“Game by game. Practice by practice. Build, build, build, build,” Randall said. “We’ll keep on trying to get better each day and try to find something to work on with each individual and as a team. Every day we’ll try to find that little detail — keep trying to get closer and closer to perfecting that.”