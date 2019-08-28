Boy Scout troop returns from Alaskan adventure

SITKA, Alaska — Boy Scout Troop No. 10, known as the Tundra Knights, refurbished about 100 yards of trail in Sitka, Alaska, during their two-week adventure.

As part of the Scout slogan; “Do a good turn daily,” the crew dedicated 96 man hours toward improving Sitka’s trails.

“Motivated volunteers are always appreciated, and the Tundra Knights were exactly that,” said Mike Mullin, trails manager for the Sitka Ranger District. “These Scouts exceeded my expectations. They were on time, ready to work and proved to be highly productive.”

As part of the Indian River trail project, wooden steps were removed, roots cut and eight cubic yards of aggregate (crushed rock) was placed on the trail with shovels and wheelbarrows.

“This type of work is extremely labor intensive and I was pleased with the quantity and quality of work by Scouts,” Mullin said.

Several trail users have already commented to Mullin that they love the improved segment of trail.

“We were proud to give back to the community that supported our adventure,” stated Eric Johnston, scoutmaster.

On Sitka, the Scouts toured the Coast Guard Air Station and ferried to Kruzof Island to climb a volcano, Mt. Edgecumbe, which rises 3,202 feet. It was a seven-mile trek each way. The final steep summit is .6 miles (that’s about seven Sleeping Bear Dune climbs) and is rated “severe and difficult.”

“That day was the most physical and mentally taxing, nearly 11 hours on the trail, and some had to overcome great height fears,” said Johnston.

From Mt. Edgecumbe, the crew overlooked the Pacific Ocean and could see some Canadian snow-capped peaks to the east.

Back at camp, many of the Knights dipped into the ocean for bathing or explored barnacle encrusted boulders full of sea life, while eagles and ravens filled the skies.

“We couldn’t believe how isolated Kruzof Island was; we saw only nine people over the three days,” said Johnston.

“The tidal pools during low tides, perhaps 100 yards wide, were alive with marine creatures like starfish, crabs, and of course, fish. I think our trip could’ve been complete at this ½ way point with all the spectacular experiences we had on Kruzof Island.”

The Scouts saw other wildlife, as well, including sea otters, puffins, sea lions, Pacific white sided dolphins, humpback whales and constantly jumping pink and chum salmon near the river mouth.

“Although, Kruzof Island has a high brown bear (grizzlies) population, our crew never viewed one except from the ferry ride to Juneau,” said Johnston.

The Juneau ferry was also turned into a whale watching ride; many had been spotted with otters and dolphins as well. Juneau has about 1 million summer tourists arriving by cruise ships concentrated downtown. The Knights lodged at the Chapel by the Lake (Auk Lake) about 10 miles north of town requiring a public bus ride.

Auk Lake is near the Mendenhal Glacier which can be viewed through the Chapel windows. From there, Knights planned day trips to Mendenhal Glacier, Mt. Roberts and John Muir’s Cabin. They ziplined five zips and a swinging bridge at Eagle Crest Ski Resort.

For the grand sendoff, the Knights feasted on king crab at Tracy’s Crab Shack and did “Roses, Thorns & Buds” a tradition celebrating the trip and what’s to come. For most of them, a real bed, friends and family.

The Tundra Knights raised over $31,000 with a variety of fundraisers, which covered flights, deep-sea fishing and ferryboats, plus other expenditures. Daily housing expenses were fairly inexpensive, as the crew slept at the national park shelter for $60 per night and paid about the same for sleeping on church floors.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our community that made this trip possible including Frankfort & Sunrise Rotary clubs, the Frankfort Foundation, many churches and everyone that donated to our dream adventure,” said Bill Kennis, adult leader.

The trip of a lifetime for 11 Scouts and five adult leaders was sponsored by the Blaine Christian Church, in Arcadia.