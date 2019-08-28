Chips mercy Stags for first win of the season

KINGSLEY — Manistee boys soccer notched its first win of the young season Wednesday, and did so in convincing fashion. The Chippewas came out strong at Kingsley and topped the Stags 8-0 in a game shortened by the mercy rule.

Manistee (1-4) was strong on both ends of the field. The Chippewas found themselves with plenty of scoring opportunities while Manistee goalkeeper Drew Schlaff had a light day at the office.

“They controlled the tempo well,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said of his team. “They possessed very well together. Defensively, they didn’t give. I think Drew had three saves — nothing of major quality. That was good to see on the defensive end. It was good to see them control the ball on both sides of the field and to come out with that result.”

Manistee scored its eighth goal 10 minutes into the second half to necessitate the mercy rule.

Will Elbers led Manistee with two goals and two assists. Luke Kooy recorded two goals and an assist, Caleb Adamski scored twice, Jack Holtgren tallied one goal and three assists while Grant Schlaff finished with one goal and an assist.

Despite the team’s dominant performance Wednesday, Prince believes a little more assertiveness would go a long way in helping the Chippewas take advantage of their scoring opportunities.

“We need more confidence in certain areas of the field,” he said. “Our final third, we’re still trying to find that confidence to finish when those opportunities arise. But you could see they were better (Wednesday). And then some adjustment in the midfield, defensively. We’re still working the kinks out and learning who goes where and how they do it. But overall, it was a good performance for the whole group.”

Prince is pleased with the way the team is improving and looks forward to watching them progress throughout the season.

“We’re going in the right direction,” he said. “Coming off the close game with TC Central and then a result like this, we just want to keep that momentum going forward, but keep building from it. We know we’re not there yet. We just need to keep learning day in, day out, and keep progressing.”

Manistee plays at Benzie Central today at 5 p.m.