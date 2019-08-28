Chips take second at home quad meet

MANISTEE — Manistee girls golf hosted Leland, Cadillac and Whitehall Wednesday for a quad meet at the Manistee Golf and Country Club.

The Chippewas took second place with a nine-hole team score of 224 — 32 strokes off Whitehall’s 192. Cadillac placed third with a 235 and Leland posted a score of 270.

“It was nice to have a bit of a bigger match at home,” said Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke. “This is Cadillac’s first year of having a girls team. It’s nice to play against another local team. It was a good day.”

Trista Arnold paced Manistee, shooting a 51. Lily Sandstedt finished with a 55, Marial Rahn shot a 58 and Emily Nelson rounded out the scoring with a 60.

Sara Thompson and Arianna Kamaloski both posted scores of 64 that did not factor into the team score.

“Those numbers are a lot better than they were a week ago,” Warnke said. “We’re making improvements.”

The Chippewas’ lower scores are all the more encouraging when Wednesday’s blustery weather is taken into account.

“It was really windy,” Warnke said. “The girls weren’t super excited about that. It was a little cold, but I told them to buck up, because fall is knocking on the door. They need to be prepared to play in anything, really.”

Manistee has a little break in action until its next meet. Warnke plans to take full advantage of the downtime at practice.

“I told the girls to think of two things they want to work on for the next week, because we don’t play until next Friday,” she said. “They’ll think about some things they want to work on and we’ll dial them in a little bit more, get some consistency in practice and we’ll go from there.”

The Chippewas host Traverse City Saint Francis and Clare on Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.