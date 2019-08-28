Keeping Blossom Boulevard beautiful

Many volunteers help have kept flowers weed-free throughout the summer

MANISTEE — Sisters Diane St. John and Joanne Boeve have been pulling weeds along Blossom Boulevard on U.S. 31 for a few hours every Wednesday morning for a few weeks.

“I’m glad they’re back,” said Boeve, of Arizona.

The pair said they heard on the radio that Blossom Boulevard needed volunteers to help weed the flower beds. They said they tried it during the group weeding at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, however, they felt the traffic was too heavy.

Boeve said that they try to wear brightly colored clothing when they are working along the highway. The sisters also helping out.

About 25 volunteers have been maintaining the petunias, which were planted on May 15 with the help of area students and other volunteers. The flowers stretch along both sides of U.S. 31, from River Street to Third Street.

“We did have a great group of volunteers that participated this year … (from businesses and nonprofit organizations),” said Kendra Remai, of Douglas Valley Winery, who serves as chair of the Blossom Boulevard committee. “In addition to that, the committee weeds every week and a few people join us as well.”

Since the flowers are fully grown, weeding has been reduced to every other week.

“There’s just some big weeds that pop up here and there,” said Remai. “For weeding we’re just playing it by ear for the rest of the season; it will all depend on the weather, how long they last. We’d love to keep them as long as possible, as long as they’re looking healthy.”

The City of Manistee Department of Public Works has helped to water the flowers and dispose of the weeds throughout the summer.

Blossom Boulevard had brightened Manistee’s highway for about 35 years until 2015 when the previous committee members retired after many years. This year, five new committee members stepped up to bring back the colorful flowers.

“We think it was a great success. I think a lot of the community thinks so as well,” said Remai.

She said the flowers will remain until the first frost or until they start to die down. When that happens, the committee will ask for volunteers to help remove them.

“After we tear the flowers out, we plan to rototill everything to prep it for next year,” she said, adding that plans are already in the works for the future.

“We do plan to continue next year. We would love to go further. Our end goal is to get it back to Eighth Street, but that takes committed volunteers and organizations to continually help us weed. We do plan to extend it a little further past Third Street, but we probably won’t go all the way to Eighth Street next year. We’re always looking for donations to keep it going.”

Remai said the committee raised $7,000 this year.

“The flowers cost about $2,600 just go to go Third Street. In order to even get it to Eighth Street we’d need at least $5,000 because there’s more than twice as many flowers to get it all the way to Eighth Street,” she said.

If anyone would like to donate to Blossom Boulevard, or volunteer, contact the group on its Facebook page, Manistee Blossom Boulevard, or email manisteeblossomboulevard@gmail.com. Donations also can be made with the Manistee County Community Foundation, care of Blossom Boulevard.