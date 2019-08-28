Looking Back for Aug. 29

40 YEARS AGO

American Legion is Telethon center

Richard Horaszewski and Dorothy Holmes have been named Manistee County Chairpersons of the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The telethon will be broadcast in the Manistee area by Channel 9 and 10 beginning Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. and concluding the next day at 6:30 p.m. The pledge center in Manistee will be located at the American Legion Post 10 in the lower level.

60 YEARS AGO

Title game tomorrow

Kaleva will play Snyder Shoes for the Little League Tournament title this evening at 6 p.m. after winning a close 3-2 game from American Box Board last night at Sands Park. Kaleva had three hits and played errorless ball while the Box Board had five hits but committed five errors. Ed Johnson was the winning pitching while Dennis Strzyzewski took the loss.

80 YEARS AGO

Traffic is re-routed

Because of construction of the River Street main of the new sewage disposal plant, traffic on the east end of the business thoroughfare is now being re-routed from Memorial Bridge. This condition is but a sample of what is to come as the workers proceed westward along the street.

Manistee youth among 56 called for early U of M training

Head Coach Fritz Crisler today issued an early practice call for 56 University of Michigan football players, ordered to report on Sept. 10 to begin the training for the season. Among those called is Bill Vollmer, Manistee youth.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum