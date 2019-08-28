Man charged with felony in Ironman assault

The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.

EMPIRE — An Empire man will face a felony charge after being accused of striking a Michigan State Police trooper with his car at an Ironman traffic checkpoint.

James Edward Berta, 82, was arraigned Tuesday in 86th District Court and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Berta, of Empire, had wanted to cross the intersection of Plowman Road and M-72, which was barricaded for the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon on Aug. 25, according to an MSP statement.

MSP troopers, on loan from Sault Ste. Marie Post, stopped Berta because of heavy bike race traffic, the statement read.

Berta is accused of driving at a trooper in his sport utility vehicle, hitting him in the back of the legs.

The trooper was unhurt, the statement read.

A $25,000 bond was set and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 6.