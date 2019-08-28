Manistee County adopts tentative 2019-20 budget

MANISTEE COUNTY ― After weeks of deliberation, the Manistee County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday adopted its tentative budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Commissioners unanimously adopted a general fund budget of $11,435,177 and various supplemental fund budgets totaling $11,094,342. The current tentative budget is not balanced with projected revenue and assumes a fund balance transfer totaling $136,399.

While the possibility of dipping into those reserve monies exists, recent history suggests it may not be necessary by year’s end.

“In the past eight or nine years they’ve budgeted out of fund balance almost every single year,” said David A. Kieft Jr., County Controller/Administrator. “But of the last eight or nine years, last year was the only year they’ve had to actually use money out of fund balance ― normally we have a surplus. ”

The proposed general fund budget represents a $383,022 increase from the 2018-19 fiscal year’s budget and the budgeted fund balance is $131,610 less than that of the current year.

“The problem with revenues is revenues seem to stay pretty flat, but of course the expenses go up every year,” Kieft said. “The only gain that we can really count on was an increase in the tax base this year.”

The Michigan Government Finance Officers Association suggests that a county’s unassigned fund balance be greater than or equal to two months of operating reserve, or roughly 17 percent of the annual expenditures and transfers out of the general fund.

“The recommendation from our auditors is 17 to 24 percent and the county is currently at 21 percent,” Kieft said. “It would be nice to have a little bit more but that’s a very good cushion.”

Commissioners deliberated on the budget through several study sessions over the summer, directing Manistee County administration to make additions, subtractions and general adjustments along the way.

“By the time they’re done submitting requests we’re anywhere from $500,000 to $1.2 million over budget ― so of course we have to trim those down,” Kieft said. “With a budget that size it’s easy to trim a little here and a little there, because it’s a big budget and there’s a lot of lines.”

A proposed change was made during Tuesday’s meeting when commissioner Richard Schmidt recommended eliminating funding for the Manistee County Fair. Commissioners Schmidt and Jaquish voiced their concerns regarding the fair’s management during the 2019 season. The Manistee County Board of Commissioners voted to halve funding for the fair, from $8,000 to $4,000.

“We can’t be giving these appropriations year after year after year and not have anyone come and tell us what they’re doing with the money,” said Schmidt. “If they care enough, they’ll come to the next meeting.”

Other items from within the tentative budget include the following:

• The P.O.L.C. Union employee salaries are budgeted at a 1.5 percent increase, the G.E.A. Union employees have been budgeted at a 0.5 percent wage increase. All other non-union employees, elected officials and court employees have been budgeted at a 2.25 percent wage increase. Step increases have been budgeted based on the previously approved wage classification schedule;

• On Aug. 27 the board agreed to opt-out of PA 152, which eliminates the county’s requirement to charge the employees 20 percent of the health insurance premium through payroll deduction. The tentative budget assumes a 9 percent employee contribution. The budget does not change the health insurance benefit for employees and elected officials. The actual premiums paid to Blue Cross Blue Shield in fiscal year 2019-20 have been decreased by roughly 6 percent;

• Property tax revenue has been budgeted with 2.5 percent increase expected in the next fiscal year. Actual taxable value growth will not be known until April 2020; and

• The tentative budget will change a part-time maintenance custodian position into a full-time position in the Building and Grounds Department.

The Manistee County Board of Commissioners has scheduled additional study sessions to discuss the tentative budget at 8:30 a.m. on Sept 4 and 5 in the commissioners meeting room of the Manistee County Courthouse and Government Center, located at 415 Third St. in Manistee.

All proposed levies will remain at current levels except 911 Central Dispatch, which has been reduced by 0.2 mills.

• County Allocated Operating 5.500;

• Library Operations 1.000;

• Medical Care Facility Operations 0.5000;

• 9-1-1 Emergency Response 0.8000;

• Dial-A-Ride Operations 0.3300;

• Council on Aging 0.3000; and

• Conservation District 0.1000.

A final budget is expected to be adopted following a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 17. At that time, the board will also be finalizing tax levies and other budget-related policies and procedures.