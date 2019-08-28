Michigan farmers brace for new Chinese tariffs as trade war rolls on

By Malachi Barrett

LANSING — Escalating tariffs imposed on Michigan agricultural exports to China have been “devastating” for family farms across the state, said Kathy Maurer with the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee.

Maurer, the organization’s financial and international marketing director, said Michigan farmers are encouraged by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new trade agreement with Japan but will continue to suffer under retaliatory tariffs China is raising on soybeans, pork, corn and other products. China, the world’s top soy importer, already imposed a 25% tariff on U.S. soybeans and has been scaling back purchases of American farm products.

“It’s been devastating to the family farm,” Maurer said. “Prices have dropped significantly.”

China announced earlier this month it will impose additional tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation for planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports. The measures include an added 5% tariff on soybeans and 10% on American pork as of Sept. 1.

Michigan produced 109 million bushels of soybeans in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, mostly from farms in the thumb region and Southwest Michigan. Maurer said Chinese demand for American soybeans is down, while the price of soybeans has plummeted due to the tariffs.

According to the USDA, the price of soybeans hit its lowest point in a decade in May. The average price per bushel fell from $9.39 in 2017 to $9.15 so far this year, costing Michigan soybean farmers $26 million.

Robert Greers, grain merchant with Michigan Agricultural Commodities, said the tariffs are having a “significant impact” on the demand for Michigan soybeans going forward. The 5% increase on soybeans adds to a fraught situation, he said.

“We’re already not exporting anything,” Greers said. “We’re already in a bad situation. It’s hard to make it a worse situation than it already is.”

Chinese buyers are looking to other nations like Brazil and Canada for their goods, Greers said, and are unlikely to come back even if trade relations with the U.S. are resolved.

Though Greers said he’s not aware of any Michigan farms shutting down due to the tariffs, 2019 farm bankruptcy filings through June were up 13 percent from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau. Fourteen Michigan farms filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy as of June.

U.S. agricultural exports to China dropped from $19.5 billion in 2017 to $9.1 billion in 2018 due to retaliatory tariffs, according to the American Farm Bureau. Exports were down by $1.3 billion in the first half of this year.

“China’s announcement of imposing additional tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports signals more trouble for American agriculture,” American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a statement.

The president rolled out two rounds of bailouts for farmers hurt by the trade war.

In Michigan, 13,235 farms took in more than $193 million in subsidy payments during last year’s $12 billion aid package, otherwise known as the Market Facilitation Program. Soybean farmers took in a vast majority of the aid funding, 90% of the total.

Speaking at the Group of 7 summit this week, Trump said he is ready to make a deal with China, so long as it is fair to the U.S. Before the summit, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced dueling tariffs.

“Now, when I raise and he raises, I raise and he raises, we can never catch up,” Trump said during a joint press conference with the French president Monday. “We have to balance our trading relationship at least to an extent.”

“Maybe they want to and maybe they don’t. But I think they want to make a deal. I’m not sure they have a choice. And I don’t say that as a threat. I don’t think they have a choice.”

On the campaign trail in Michigan, Trump framed himself as the lone politician willing to take on China. He said he became president in part due to his acknowledgement of trade imbalances before entering politics.

“This should have been done by President Obama — and Biden, Sleepy Joe,” Trump said. “It should have been done by other people. It should have been done by Bush. It should have been done by Clinton. Double Bush. It should have been done. I’m doing it.”

German Chancellor Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said an agreement between China and the U.S. is in their best interests as well.

“We all have every interest in trying to see this come to a solution,” Merkel said.

During a visit to the Detroit Economic Club on Aug. 19, Vice President Mike Pence defended tariffs as a tactic to address a $500 billion annual trade deficit with China and “hundreds of billions more in intellectual property theft every year.”

“We don’t want China’s markets to suffer,” Pence said. “In fact, we want them to thrive. President Trump has a positive relationship with President Xi, and we have great respect for the Chinese people. We’re in the midst of productive discussions with China, and they’ll continue in the weeks ahead.”

Maurer said other factors are affecting farmers, including a larger trend of declining income for family farmers and heavy rains that delayed the spring planting season.

Still, Maurer is looking on the bright side. She said the cheaper price of soybeans could allow farmers to build new markets in other countries.

“We always have to be hopeful,” she said. “The one thing about farmers — as difficult as things are — every spring there’s hope.”