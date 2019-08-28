Saints land 3 players on Great Lakes United Baseball League All-Star team

The Great Lakes United Baseball League released its 2019 All Star team, and the Manistee Saints were represented by three players who received the honor. Saints outfielders Nick Brzezinski and Logan Briggs as well as pitcher Ty Sobczak were named to the team.

Brzezinski, who was also named the Saints’ Player of the Year for 2019, played in 28 games and batted .356. He led the team in hits (36), triples (2), and runs batted in (29). Brzezinski is a senior at Aquinas College.

Briggs played in 30 games and hit well over .300 with a .355 batting average. The speedy outfielder tied for the team lead in doubles (8) and runs scored (31). Briggs is a senior at Northwood University.

Sobczak was the workhorse of the pitching staff, logging 44.1 innings while posting a record of 5-1 with an earned run average of 3.25. Sobczak also recorded 32 strikeouts, which tied for second on the team. Sobczak is a sophomore at Alma College.

With a 20-7 record this summer, the Manistee Saints notched their second consecutive 20-win season and 12th all time in the club’s 85-year history.