Tests show high levels of E. coli at Pierpor

ONEKAMA TWP. — A public health advisory has been issued for Pierport Beach in Onekama.

District Health Department No. 10 is advising Manistee County residents and visitors of unusually high levels of E. coli bacteria at Pierport Beach. Water sample test results from Aug. 27 indicated elevated levels of E. coli bacteria at this beach, according to a press release.

When swimming or conducting other water activities during periods of high bacterial levels, the risk of becoming ill from contamination increases. Children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems are the most at risk, according to the health department. Flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever and dehydration can occur from exposure to contaminated water. Upper respiratory illnesses, such as ear, nose and throat infections, may also occur, in addition to skin infections if an open wound is not properly protected.

Confirmation samples are scheduled to be collected and results posted as soon as possible, at that time, the Public Health Advisory condition will be either lifted or the beach will be closed.