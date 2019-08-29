Benzie Audubon to host program on black bears

BENZONIA — Steve Griffiths, a wildlife biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, will give a presentation on the “The Life History and Management of Black Bears in Michigan.“

The presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Tribal Outpost, located at 7282 Hoadley Road in Benzonia.

The presentation is part of the Benzie Audubon Club’s series of informative and entertaining presentations which are held at the Tribal Center throughout the year.

All are welcome, there is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit www.benzieaudubon.org.