Blue Oval Battle VII delivers down to the wire

KALEVA — Northern Michigan Dragway hosted the Blue Oval Battle VII event this past weekend. It was one for the ages. A record turnout of 329 race entries staged in the final evening and were watched by over 1,300 spectators in attendance.

The BOB VII event became the second-highest attended race of the season behind last month’s 22nd Annual Mopars Against the World. Also worth noting, races went off with minimal issues and finished up at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The “Battle” placed Ford “Blue Oval” vehicles against all other makes, with a point given for each side’s victory in a head-to-head match-up. Thursday evening competition found the Ford racers trailing by nine points. After battling hard Friday, they managed only to cut the lead by two.

Devin Orth of Traverse City picked up a Street Trophy win with his Mustang, while Rick Joan of Copemish raced to a seventh-round semifinal in Pro Trophy. Ford racers with five round wins included Brethren’s Stephen Verrett and Manistee’s Randy Stoykovich.

Saturday’s racing found the “World” racers opening up a 20-point lead over the Blue Oval during the first round of action. However, the Ford racers managed to slowly gain on their opponents. By round four, the lead had been cut in half.

In round six, the Ford Thunderbird of Plainwell’s Phil Wrobleski took a win which tied up the score 143-143. Louis Gravelle of Reed City then finished his Ford Maverick’s night with a $1,000 semifinal. He red-lit against the Pontiac Firebird of Ron Melnik from Ubly. Melnik went on to a $2,000 runner-up finish against the Plymouth Duster of Grand Junction racer Aaron Starbuck. The Mopar racer, Starbuck, earned $5,000 for the championship.

Danny Angell of Scottville regained the tie score at 144, with his Mustang’s Bracket I semifinal win against Bill Swain of Ionia. Swain’s 150 mph dragster also had a runner-up finish Friday evening against the Camaro of Bay City’s Alan Hodder.

Round 7 brought two vital pairings to decide the BOB VII championship. Wrobleski unfortunately had a miscue in staging, which caused a foul start against the Chevy S-10 of Kalkaska’s Dustin Cesaro. Cesaro then lost in the Pro Trophy final against the Chevy-powered Altered of Houghton Lake racer Dan Snyder.

The Blue Oval hopes for a best-case scenario of a tie then only hinged on a $3,000 Bracket I final between Angell and a tough Camaro from Westland, Will Crawford. The red bulb again plagued the Blue Oval, as a .001 foul start dashed the hopes of Angell and handed the big prize to Crawford. Angell still netted $1,300 for his efforts.

The 2019 Blue Oval Battle VII championship went to the “World” by a final score of 146-144.

NMD racing action resumes this weekend with two nights of racing.

Thirlby Automotive Street Nights event takes place this evening from 6 p.m. to about 11 p.m. Saturday evening will feature TNT Well Service points event #16. Time trials start at 4 p.m.

NMD is located three miles north of Kaleva on Potter Road. Call (231)362-3439 or visit northernmichigandragway.net or the social media pages for further information.