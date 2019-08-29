Looking Back for Oct. 30

20 YEARS AGO

Grand marshals for Brethren Days

John and Joy Urka have been named grand marshals for the 30th annual Brethren Days grand parade to be held on Sept. 5. This year’s parade is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. beginning at Brethren High School

and ending at Dickson Township Park.

40 YEARS AGO

New look

Earlier this week, workers were busy renovating the exterior of the J.B. Publications building at 75 Maple Street with the installation of new windows on the front. The building, which also houses the News-Advocate and West Shore Shoppers Guide, will he a completely new look and motif in keeping with the spirit of “Operation Facelift”.

80 YEARS AGO

Local teachers returning

Manistee Public School teachers were returning to the city today after their summer vacations and were making preparations for preschool activities which will start Friday. All instructors will attending meetings on Friday in the various buildings during the morning and afternoon, while on Saturday, rural and city teachers will attend a teachers’ in-service at the high school.

License plate rush underway

With approximately 1,200 county motorists still using half year license plates, the rush to purchase the plates which will permit use of their cars for the remainder of the year was in full swing today at the license office here in the former First National Bank building.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum