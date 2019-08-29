Onekama kicks off season with win over Marion

MARION — Onekama football opened its season on the road at Marion in a non-conference contest Thursday. The Portagers got their season off to a strong start with a 34-6 win over the Eagles.

Onekama (1-0) was effective passing, with Taylor Bennett completing 5-of-7 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Wade Sedlar finished with three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown while Matthew Mallison had a 67-yard touchdown catch.

Sedlar was also a stalwart on defense and finished with a team-high 8.5 tackles.

The Portagers’ ground game was productive as well. Lucas Mauntler finished with 42 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Aaron Powers recorded a team-high 77 yards rushing.

The Portagers faced the Eagles (0-1) at home twice last season, with Onekama winning 30-0 in its home-opener and 22-6 in its first-round playoff game.

Onekama started last season 4-0 and finished the regular season 7-2. From there, the Portagers were able to rattle off three playoff wins at home over Marion, Brethren and Portland Saint Patrick by scores of 22-6, 52-0 and 28-14, respectively, to earn a trip to the 8-player Division 2 state championship game.

Onekama came up short in the final game against Rapid River, falling 30-18, but there is little doubt that the Portagers were a part of the best season in the program’s 54-year history.

Onekama travels to Central Lake next Friday for a Midwest Central-West conference game at 7 p.m. The Trojans fell 34-6 at Onaway Thursday night.