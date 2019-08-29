Parsons selected to lead CASMAN board

MANISTEE — The CASMAN Academy Board of Education took action this week at its annual organizational meeting to name Steve Parsons to the board president position for the 2019-20 school year.

Parsons has served in that capacity for the past several years and board members also agreed to retain Dr. Layne Godzina vice president, Sheri Oppenhuizen secretary and Ben Beaumont treasurer. It was a unanimous consensus on the part of the board to retain all of those officers.

Committee assignments were also handed out at that meeting and they include the following:

• Strategic planning/nominations: Parsons (chair), Beaumont and Openhuizen;

• Finance, policy and personnel: Beaumont (chair), Godzina and Bernier;

• Public relations: Godzina (chair) Cheryl Wolfram and Parson; and

• School improvement: Oppenhuizen (chair), Debby Major and Wolfram.

CASMAN director Shelly VanVoorst also delivered her monthly report to the board including a segment on the current enrollment number for the upcoming year.

“Our budget was set for 60 students for the upcoming school year and we currently are at 62 students,” said VanVoorst. “However, our numbers this time of the year seem to fluctuate a lot and we will pick up a student and then lose one. It usually continues that way between now and count day on Oct. 2. I am hopeful we will have as many as we need for our budget.”

Another topic that VanVoorst touched on was CASMAN is joining other districts in the county to seek 31n grant money for social work assistance.

“This two-year grant allows for social work services to be provided to non-special education students,” said VanVoorst. “The hope is that within two years the program will become sustainable through Medicaid billing and other avenues. We hope to have someone in that position by spring or even for the 2020-21 school year. ”

The Manistee Area Public Schools are looking to be the host school and CASMAN would possibly benefit from a social worker and as being a partner of choice. VanVoorst said CASMAN’s staff will be joining Onekama Consolidated, Bear Lake and Kaleva Norman Dickson with professional development studies this year.

“We will continue our study of resilience, only focusing more on the adult side of it,” said VanVoorst. “As adults in education if we don’t take care of ourselves, then we will not be able to take care of the students. We tend to be big givers of our time and strengths, so we need reminders and guidance on how to keep ourselves resilient.”

The group will also have monthly units of study around the same topics. VanVoorst said it all falls under the topic they started last year, Social Emotional Learning.

Board members also heard that CASMAN will be working with Michigan Virtual High School to offer a sign language course. It will be considered a trial program this year.

“We will be limiting the group to only four or five students and will pay for the class by the semester for each student,” said VanVoorst. “Our plans are if the students do not pass, but want to take the class again, parents will need to pay up front for the class ($300). There also will be preference given to juniors and seniors for the class.”

VanVoorst updated the board on the Emergency Operations Plan process that needs to be in place by January.

“All our entrance doors are numbered and our building emergency map has been updated,” said VanVoorst. “There are many different maps posted throughout the building to guide students/staff/visitors to the nearest exit by using ‘You are here’ signs on the maps. Staff members are in process of completing Incident Command classes. FEMA offers them as online classes on their website.”

Details were also given on having a strobe light installed outside the front door that would be activated when the school goes into lock down mode to notify buses and parents not to drop off students at that time or to approach the building.