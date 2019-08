ONEKAMA TWP. — A public health advisory issued on Aug. 28 for Pierport Beach in Onekama bas been lifted.

Water sample test results from Aug. 28 show acceptable levels of E-coli bacteria at this beach. The Public Health Advisory Condition for this beach was lifted on Wednesday.

Further information and individual water sampling results can be accessed at the MDEQ BeachGuard website: www.deq.state.mi.us/beach/ .