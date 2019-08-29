Sabers routed by Snowbirds in season opener

MANISTEE — When Manistee Catholic Central quarterback Mateo Barnett hit Adam Pierce for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of the Sabers’ season opener Thursday, it meant more than just six points on the scoreboard.

It meant that the Sabers wouldn’t quit.

Sure, MCC trailed by 82 points before the pass and fell to Gaylord Saint Mary 82-6, but the fact that the Sabers kept battling speaks volumes about the team.

“That’s what we needed to see in that second half,” said MCC head coach Jake Szymanski. “We needed to see what kind of team we had. When you get down as quick as we did in that first half and by as much, you just wonder what kind of team you have and how hard they’re going to battle in the second half.

“They battled back,” he continued. “We got a score, and for the first time, we saw some smiles on some faces and saw some things in the fourth quarter we can build off.”

Gaylord Saint Mary (1-0) wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard. The Snowbirds scored touchdowns on their first two plays from scrimmage and were up 22-0 before the Sabers (0-1) earned a first down and 42-0 after one quarter.

“Gaylord has a really good team over there,” Szymanski said. “They’re well coached and have great tacklers. They were able to throw us off from the start and we just weren’t able to catch up.”

Gaylord Saint Mary kept pouring it on in second quarter and held a 74-0 advantage at halftime.

The two teams last squared off in 2004, with the Sabers coming away with a 28-0 victory.

The running clock was in effect in the second half. The Snowbirds recovered an MCC fumble and scored on a 39-yard touchdown run to go up 82-0.

A great return by Barnett combined with a personal foul on Gaylord Saint Mary gave the Sabers their best field position of the night, as MCC had 1st-and-10 at the Snowbirds’ 30-yard line.

Two runs by Justin Stickney for seven yards led to Barnett finding an open Pierce for the final score of the game.

“The second half was a lot better than the first,” Szymanski said. “The guys really stuck it out. They didn’t have their heads down as much in the second half.”

Josue Hernandez led the Sabers with 26 yards rushing and eight tackles. Barnett added 12 and blocked an extra point and Lee Pizana recovered a fumble.

Despite the lopsided final score, MCC had some solid individual performances and some players showed a lot of grit in fighting through adversity.

“We saw Patrick Maddox go from the kid who was scared to somebody who finally got upset and started trying to hit people,” Szymanski said. “He wanted to take the ball those last few times and he showed he wasn’t afraid to run the ball. That’s a positive. Another newcomer we have, Adam Pierce, he caught the touchdown pass, so that gives him some confidence. And Mateo was Mateo.”

The Sabers head to Brethren next Friday for a West Michigan D League matchup with the Bobcats at 7 p.m.

“At this point, you don’t go back to the drawing board, but you move over a little bit to the left and you see where you go,” Szymanski said.