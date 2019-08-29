School officials hope legislature can approve a timely budget

MANISTEE — The gridlock of the state budget is leaving many school officials in the uneasy situation of opening the 2019-20 school year without knowing what type of state funding they will be receiving.

A state budget is supposed to be in place by Oct. 1, but the likelihood of that happening fades a little more with the passing of each day and some reports are saying it may not happen until early to mid-November. However, school districts in Manistee County did an excellent job in preparing for that possibility when they approved their upcoming budgets in July.

Manistee Area Public Schools superintendent Ron Stoneman said he doesn’t see the delay impacting his district. MAPS is one of the few districts in this area that collects taxes in the winter and usually borrows funds to start the school year. But Stoneman pointed out at a June 19 board meeting that the district did not need to borrow as much this year. This year the district borrowed $1.65 million for start of the school year.

“We used to borrow $4 million every year, because of our large fund equity we can borrow less which will save us a lot in interest until the state funding starts coming in,” said superintendent Ron Stoneman.

Stoneman said he would like to see the legislature finalize the budget and feels they are getting closer to making that happen.

“It will not impact any of our operations of borrowing,” said Stoneman. “We did make an assumption of increase (in per pupil funding in the budget), but the unknown still jeopardizes our assumptions.”

The MAPS superintendent said the Senate feels they do need new revenue as does the governor, but that the House led by speaker Lee Chatfield (R, Levering) has a different opinion on the matter.

Whitmer’s proposal would add $526 million or a 3.5 percent increase to the K-12 budget. This would be the largest spending increase for schools in 18 years prior to the time retirement costs were counted in the allocation. Proposed funding would rise $203 million (1.4 percent) in the House plan and $395 million (2.7 percent) in the House plan. The most recent annual United States inflation rate is 1.8 percent.

“Two out of the three feel it is going to take new revenue,” said Stoneman. “They are not agreeing on how to get there, but it is a sign that there is an agreement between two of the bodies that something has got to give. My biggest fear is we are still playing around with gimmicks with school funding. We need to definitely make plans to stay away from that. And as they talked about rebonding some of the money in the retirement system, that seems really volatile to rebond that and make assumptions on that growth. Especially since we have been hearing that there is a potential recession coming on us. That would be a real setback.”

The state’s K-12 budget has increased for the past seven years, but has primarily been in the form of payments toward the school retiree costs and federal funding. Operational funding exceeded the previous 2006-07 peak for the first time this fiscal year, according to the non-partisan House Fiscal Agency.

Stoneman doesn’t exactly agree with the 45 cent gas tax, but something has to give in terms of new revenue and hope they keep working toward a solution.

Manistee County School Business Cooperative director of finance Kris Mauntler who works with superintendents at Onekama Consolidated Schools, Manistee Intermediate School District, Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, CASMAN Academy and Bear Lake Schools on formulating their annual budgets, said they planned ahead this year knowing it would be a struggle in Lansing to approve a budget.

“At this point in time it wouldn’t impact us because I budgeted flat this year,” said Mauntler. “So not knowing what we were going to get when we did the budget, I budgeted in a zero increase from the state. So anything we get extra now will be a help to the bottom line, but it isn’t going to hurt us because we budgeted based on zero.”

Mauntler said the schools she represents all have a summer tax levy that makes it possible for them not to have a need to borrow funds to start the school year. However, where budgeting flat can be a problem is if more students than anticipated show up on the first day of classes because most districts have their staffing set at this time.

“The cash flow comes in the summer and the districts that usually have to borrow at the beginning of the year have a winter tax levy,” said Mauntler.

CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst said she has been updating her board on what is transpiring with the state budget.

“Right now we are just holding steady with what we had last year,” said VanVoorst. “We are not looking at any increases or decreases and just playing it by ear at that point,” said VanVoorst. “The legislature comes off break next week and will hopefully make some progress on meeting their deadline as well. It’s worrisome on some of the things they are tossing around, but we will see what happens.”

Onekama Consolidated Schools interim superintendent Mark Parsons said his district also planned with the flat funding which leaves them in good shape. Former superintendent Kevin Hughes handled the budgeting process before Parsons started in his interim position on July 1.

“The budget was all done and approved before I came on, but we are fine for now,” said Parsons.

Like other superintendents in the area and around the state he plans to closely monitor the situation once the legislature returns from its break next week and hopes they can come to an agreement soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.