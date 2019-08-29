SKIERA & SIMONEAU: Human trafficking program raised awareness of issue, but work isn’t done

TO THE EDITOR:

As a follow up to the article, “Program aims to help others overcome human trafficking” by Ken Grabowski on Aug. 7, we would like to thank both Ken and Divine Mercy Parish Life Group for providing the format in which we were able to bring awareness to this horrendous issue.

Approximately 70 people attended the event, and to date 300 Bras & Bucks have been donated to “Free the Girls” and $500 in merchandise for “A Better Way Designs.” Both organizations are committed to providing entrepreneurial opportunities to assist these women in regaining their self-respect, earning some much-needed money for themselves and their children and starting on the road to a new life. We will continue to collect Bras and Bucks until Sept. 20 at Divine Mercy Parish office if anyone is interested in still donating.

Human trafficking is modern day slavery. The U.S. State Department estimates there are more than 24.9 million men, woman and children currently being trafficked, more than any other time in human history. Human traffickers can be found on every continent and country in the world except Antarctica, and in every state in the U.S. Men, women and children are trafficked for slave labor, sexual exploitation, organ retrieval, warfare, begging and more. To get more information on this topic, you can check out the websites for the Department of Homeland Security, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Catholic Relief Services and Michigan Catholic Conference.

Shirley Skiera and Ruth Simoneau

Manistee