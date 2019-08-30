Beulah man appointed to Michigan Travel Commission

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday announced appointments to several boards and commissions, including the Michigan Travel Commission.

Carol Kendra, of Plymouth, is the vice president of business development, strategic growth, and engagement for The Henry Ford. Kendra is appointed to succeed Jon Nunn, whose term expired Aug. 20, 2019, for a term expiring Aug. 20, 2023.

James D. MacInnes, of Beulah, is the chairman and CEO of Crystal Mountain Resort. MacInnes is appointed to succeed Mike Busley, whose term expired Aug. 20, 2019, for a term expiring Aug. 20, 2023.

Dale A. Robertson, of Grand Rapids, is the president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Robertson is appointed to succeed Richard Barry Owens, whose term expired August 20, 2019, for a term expiring August 20, 2023.

The Travel Commission was established to promote, maintain, and develop the orderly growth of the Michigan travel product. The Commission assists the Michigan Travel Bureau with the development of a comprehensive long-range master plan, annually assesses the activities and accomplishments of the Michigan travel bureau, and works to the maximum extent practicable with those private associations, nonprofit corporations, organizations, or other private entities which promote tourism in this state.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.