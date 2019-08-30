Bobcats start slow, fall to Forest Area

FIFE LAKE — Brethren football opened its season on the road at Fife Lake Forest Area Friday. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead and the Bobcats were unable to keep pace, which led to Brethren falling 64-44.

“We can put points up and we definitely learned a lot this week about what to do going forward,” said Brethren head coach J.J. Randall. “We have to play physical from the start. We have some young guys and this was their first true varsity experience and it definitely showed.”

The Warriors (1-0) led 22-12 after one quarter and 36-20 with 90 seconds left in the half. The Bobcats (0-1) had the ball on Forest Area’s 1-yard line and were looking to make it a one-possession game, but after Brethren fumbled, the Warriors recovered and ran it down the field for a touchdown to take a 42-20 lead into halftime.

Skylar Wojciechowski led the Bobcats’ offense, picking up 148 yards on 13 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Under center, Wojciechowski threw 5-for-13 for 91 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Diego Peterson picked up 81 yards on 11 carries and Kenny King rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries.

Brethren showed signs of life and was much more competitive in the second half. The Bobcats outscored the Warriors in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 20 heading into the final stanza.

“Our defense started out a little lackadaisical,” Randall said. “We didn’t play as physical. In the second half, we did a great job containing their quarterback. Our offense did a great job. We had three touchdowns in three plays. We actually had four, but one got called back.”

The Bobcats opened last season with a 38-24 home loss to the Warriors.

Both teams managed eight points in the fourth quarter and Forest Area came away with a win to start its season. If Brethren is able to maintain the same level of intensity it demonstrated in the second half of Friday’s loss throughout the rest of the season, the Bobcats should be in good shape moving forward.

“Their quarterback is really tough,” Randall said of Forest Area. “Their offensive line has a lot of size. In the first half, we didn’t contain him and he ran wild. In the second half we got some good, clean hits on him and our linebackers flowed really well. The intensity was there in the second half.

“They took advantage of us coming out a little flat in the first half but we definitely battled back,” he continued. “It’s going to be fun to see what we can do next week.”

The Bobcats host Manistee Catholic Central (0-1) Friday at 7 p.m. in a West Michigan D League contest.