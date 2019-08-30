Challenge aims to wipe out school lunch debt

MANISTEE — School breakfast and lunch programs are vital to the success of all students in the classroom.

However, Manistee County is part of a growing group of school systems around the state where the free and reduced lunch program numbers exceed 50 percent of their students and in one district 60 percent. Sometimes that can put a strain on their food service budgets. In Manistee County the current lunch debt for all the schools combined is in excess of $11,000.

It is the reason the Little River Casino Resort has started up the Clear Manistee County School Lunch Debt Challenge to area businesses and individuals. This type of program has been done in other areas around the state with great success.

LRCR’s Samantha Nelson said after learning of the debt they wanted to do something to help and felt the challenge would be a fun and helpful way to do it.

“Our director Jodi Walter saw something online where a brewery had paid off the school lunch debt up north and she said ‘We need to do this here, as it is awesome,'” said Nelson. “So we came up with a plan how to do it.”

Nelson said once they contacted all the schools to see how big their debts were, they knew this was something they wanted to do to help out.

“I was really surprised to see how large that debt was, as it was shocking and sad,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the challenge is open to any business and they came up with a format that will give big and small businesses a good opportunity to win the prize package they are offering as incentive. They are not revealing right now what that prize package entails, but that it is a good one.

How it works is between Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 a businesses employees will see how much money they can raise either through donations or fundraisers like bake sales, pop can drives, collection jars, etc.

The company that raises the most money per employee in their business will be awarded with a prize package from the Little River Casino Resort. For example if a business raises $100 and has 20 employees they will be credited with a total donation of $5 per employee. Nelson said the prize is good regardless of how large the business is.

“By doing it that way it doesn’t make it unfair for a business that maybe only has five employees as opposed to a business like us that has almost 800 employees,” said Nelson. “So everybody has the same opportunity to win the prize package. We would love for any business in the county to do it and anything we get in excess of the $11,000 we will divide among the schools in the county and that should help with any future debts because we want to make sure every child gets a nutritious breakfast or lunch everyday.”

Nelson said any business that wants to sign up should contact her at Samanthan@lrcr.com or they can call her at (231) 398-4024 to get an entry form. All the funds must be turned in by Sept. 30 and winners will be announced on Oct. 1.

“I will email them a form if they contact me and I also just printed a bunch of forms up and plan to take them around to local businesses and explain everything to try and get everyone involved to get this taken care of,” said Nelson.

Nelson said that if any individual wants to aid this worthy cause, they can do so on their own as well.