Chips grind out opening win over Spartans

MANISTEE — The last time Manistee lost a regular season game was on Oct. 20, 2017. For a math whiz — or a reporter with Google access — that’s exactly 679 days…

…and counting.

Despite fresh faces up and down the depth chart — and a brief deficit early in the fourth quarter — the Chippewas stuck to their winning ways Thursday night in a 29-15 season-opening victory over Mason County Central at Chippewa Field. While the team is still a long way from repeating the unprecedented 9-0 regular-season record attained last year, Manistee’s mission for Week 1 was accomplished: 1-0.

“It wasn’t pretty,” said Chippewas coach Troy Bytwork. “But I knew there would be some hiccups. … Most of these guys have never taken meaningful snaps on a Friday night. And it’s way different than JV.

“You can talk about it; you can spend time trying to simulate it, putting them in uncomfortable positions in practice; but there’s nothing like it, and that showed. … We had to work for this one.”

Whether it was inexperience, Week 1 jitters, or a combination of the two, both the Chippewas and the Spartans struggled to find rhythm offensively Thursday night. After a scoreless first, Manistee managed a pair of touchdowns en route to a 14-2 lead at halftime, but faltered in the third and found itself down 15-14 early in the fourth.

“It wasn’t just one guy,” Bytwork said. “It was them, it was me, it was all of us. For three quarters, offensively, we could not find a rhythm.

“I give all the credit in the world to our defensive staff, because they did a heck of a job not allowing much on their side of things when we’re turning it over and can’t get first downs. … They stepped up and kept us in there.”

The Chippewas were the first to strike, however, as junior quarterback Keelan Eskridge capped an 11-play drive with a gutsy 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-13 to receiver Eric Smith, just three plays into the second quarter. Kicker Luke Kooy made good on his first of three extra points on the night to give the Chippewas a 7-0 lead.

The ensuing Spartan drive proved fruitless and ended with a fumbled punt attempt that put the Chippewas 16 yards away from pay dirt. It took Eskridge just one play to punch it in on a keeper at 8:15 in the second to help put his team up 14-0.

In his varsity debut under center, Eskridge compiled 27 rushing yards on 12 carries with the score while throwing for 59 yards and a touchdown on 4-for-10 passing on the night.

Manistee’s next two drives weren’t as successful as both ended in fumbles, the second of which trickled into their own end zone for a safety late in the second quarter, making it 14-2, which would hold up to halftime.

The Chippewas started the third with a three-and-out, and the Spartans made them pay as Khole Hofmann ran in for a touchdown on the ensuing drive to cut the deficit to 14-8 at 9:08. The Chippewas lost another fumble on their ensuing drive, which eventually led to a 13-play scoring drive by the MCC, capped by quarterback Avery Carr’s 2-yard rush on third down with 11:17 remaining in the fourth. With a successful extra point kick, MCC took the lead at 15-14 and appeared to have the momentum as well.

Manistee, however, responded with an effective and efficient drive, that included two complete passes by Eskridge and a big 16-yard run by Keegan Bonzheim. On first-and-goal, running back Landen Powers punched it in from 9 yards to regain the lead — 21-15 — at 8:55.

Powers finished with a team-high 45 rushing yards on eight carries and the touchdown.

“With as much that had gone wrong, the guys got on it in that drive,” Bytwork said. “We started to put plays together, started to read our stuff a little bit better. We got some great blocks and we got off the ball. All of the stuff we should have been doing that first, second and third quarter, started to come to fruition in the fourth, and that’s the time when you’ve got to do it.

“They could have packed it up, but they didn’t.”

The Manistee defense held strong against the Spartans, and the offense put the game to bed at 1:57 when Blake Mikula ran in four 7-yard score, adding to his 35-yard night on a trio of carries.

Bonzheim led the Chippewa defense with 18 tackles, while Brady Mikula had 14 and Eskridge had 12 with one sack.

“I’ve told these for months that they’ve got every excuse in the world,” Bytwork said of his young team. “Their parents, schoolmates, everybody and their brother would give them a pass if they want it, because these guys are juniors for the most part. I’m sure people have even told them, ‘just wait until you’re seniors.’ But they don’t want to wait. And in that fourth quarter, they got after it.

“Winning is not easy in high school football. It just simply isn’t. … It doesn’t matter the team or what happened last year, it’s tough to win,” he said. “Momentum is going to swing, and once it gets swinging away from you, it’s tough to get back. (Mason County Central) got momentum in that fourth quarter, and they were rolling and confident.

“But we held up and started to figure it out.”

The Chippewas will be on the road next week against Whittemore-Prescott, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. on Friday.