Chips, Lakers, Bobcats navigate bales at Benzie

BENZONIA — The Manistee, Brethren and Bear Lake cross country teams competed at the two-mile Hoka One One Trails and Bales meet at Benzie Central on Thursday.

Trails and Bales is not your typical cross country meet, as the athletes run two miles and hurdle hay bales along the way. There was no team competition and the top 10 runners from each grade were given T-shirts.

“It shakes things up a little bit,” said Brethren head coach Kyle Griffin. “Running a two-mile instead of a 5K takes them out of their comfort zone for what they’re used to right now.

Manistee’s Ransom Hoeflinger finished first among junior boys and fourth overall with a time of 10 minutes and 40.10 seconds. Jarod Wright placed sixth among freshman boys with a time of 12:10.57, Jordan Fink took eighth among sophomore boys with a 12:14.59 and Noelle Fink’s 13:22.96 was good for 10th among senior girls.

“Ransom ran a great race,” said Manistee head coach Eric Thuemmel. “He was locked in and focused. He didn’t try to take it out too hard and picked off kids as he went. I got on him a little about his pacing after last week’s race, and he did a nice job tonight. Jarod Wright and Jordan Fink did a good job pushing each other, too. They both showed improvement.

“The girls did a solid job, but we’ve got a lot of conditioning to do yet to get where we want to be,” Thuemmel continued. “Our times need to improve if we want to be competitive, so we’ll keep working hard.”

Bear Lake’s Hunter Bentley turned in a time of 11:21.21, which left him seventh among junior boys and 18th overall. Sam Corey’s time of 12:40.77 was good for 70th place. Alexia Rineer ran a 14:26.06, leaving her in ninth among freshmen girls and 57th overall. Bella Leffew’s 14:47.93 was good for 72nd overall.

“Hunter ran a nice race and led the way,” said Bear Lake head coach Tony Shrum. “We had a nice pack. Our next group of guys — our two through seven — were not too far apart. I think that will bode well for us later on in the season, as long as that pack stays tight as they continue to get in better shape and get faster and stronger.

“The girls competed really hard,” Shrum continued. “Alex was ecstatic. This is kind of a fun meet more than anything. I told them before the race, ‘Two things: Run hard and have fun.’ They do T-shirts for the top 10 in each age group. Alex and Hunter both got a T-shirt and Alex was very excited. It’s kind of a fun little reward. Instead of a medal it’s something you can actually wear around and show off a little bit.”

Brethren junior Alexis Tracy finished 29th overall and 13th among junior girls with a time of 13:12.27. Jane Amstutz (20:13.45) also ran for the Bobcats.

“Overall, it was a good race,” Griffin said. “Alexis and Justin were both in the top 60, so they both got awards there at the race. Alexis was 29th overall. They had T-shirts for top 10 for each grade and she came in 13th for her grade, so she fell just short there. But they were out there running against D1, D2 and D3 competition with TC Central and Petoskey being there.

“They got to race against some of the cream of the crop in the area, which was really cool to see,” Griffin continued. “She ran a solid race and had a nice day. … Jane ran well, as well.

Justin Kissling paced the Brethren boys with a time of 12:27.27, good for 62nd overall. Eric Grismore (98th, 13:21.59) and Gavin Rudlaff (125th, 14:30.56) also had strong performances.

“Justin and Eric both ran solid races,” Griffin said. “They’re right where they need to be right now. Then we had Gavin Rudlaff out for the first time this year. It worked out for him. He got to run a two-mile instead of a three-mile as he is ushered into the sport. He looked really good out there for his first time ever running cross country.”