Chips stumble at Benzie Central, fall 3-2

BENZONIA — Manistee boys soccer came up just short of a win at Benzie Central on Thursday as the Chippewas fell 3-2.

“We outshot Benzie on the day, but we just couldn’t find the net,” said Manistee head coach Brandon Prince. “In the opportunities we did have, we just didn’t put a quality shot on goal.”

Manistee’s Will Elbers gave the Chippewas (1-5) the early lead when he found the back of the net just a few minutes into the contest.

“We were a stronger team — we could see it,” Prince said. “We moved the ball around really well at the beginning of the first half.”

Manistee was unable to take advantage of additional scoring opportunities in the first half and the Huskies (2-2) managed to tie things up before the first half expired.

“A kid took two of our defenders one on one and beat them both and put it far post like he’s supposed to,” Prince said. “He earned every bit of it. He’s a good player.”

The Chippewas entered the contest fresh off their first win of the season, a 8-0 mercy win over Kingsley on Wednesday.

“We were kind of picking up where we left off in the last game,” Prince said. “We were controlling pace and possession.”

Benzie Central took the lead in the second half and despite another goal from Elbers, the Huskies came out on top.

“Our defense misjudged a big ball and a skill player ran underneath it again and just made a good touch off of it with his chest and finished,” Prince said. “We didn’t allow them a lot on defense, but they capitalized on the chances they had.

“That was the difference,” he continued. “We didn’t capitalize on our offensive end when we definitely had the opportunities and Benzie had those couple opportunities and they finished.”

The Chippewas play at Traverse City Christian (3-1) Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.