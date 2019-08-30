City Council to consider revenue sharing grants

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee is looking to submit two grant applications to the Local Revenue Sharing Board for 2019 Cycle II.

City council could take action on the item during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall.

Two separate motions would be required for an application for $5,990 for the police department for WatchGuard Redactive Software and $7,720 for the fire department for a thermal camera.

“The Manistee Police Department recognizes that body cameras are needed to allow for transparency in our daily duties,” said Manistee Department of Public Safety director Tim Kozal in a memo to city manager Thad Taylor. “We currently utilize the WatchGuard in car video system and are purchasing WatchGuard body cameras. …

“With the ever increasing FOIA requests, and need of video evidence for court, we recognize a need for seamless redaction of our videos.”

In a separate memo, Kozal explained the need for the thermal camera.

“The Manistee Fire Department currently has a thermal camera on our engine that we have determined to be in decline. It is old, out of warranty and the optics are failing,” he said.

He said a thermal camera is a vital part of firefighting, including search and rescue, overhaul, electrical investigations and size up at a scene.

The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. The revenue sharing board receives 2 percent of electronic gaming profits from the Little River Casino Resort and distributes it to government entities.

Also on the agenda is the consideration of a purchase of a 2021 Tandem Axle snow plow/haul truck. The cab and chassis would be purchased from D&K Truck Company for $115,646, and the equipment would be purchased from Truck & Trailer Specialties for $88,672.

Motor Pool anticipated replacing a 1995 Ford L8000 in 2020-21, but the frame failed and the truck was permanently taken out of service, according to the city council agenda. The Department of Public Works is requesting a replacement at this time, however, the truck likely would not be delivered until summer 2020.

A regular part of each City Council meeting is a report from a cooperating agency, organization or department. Mark Fedder, executive director, will give a report on the Manistee County Historical Museum, and Rob Carson will report on activities of the Historic District Commission.

A work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Manistee City Hall in the council chambers, featuring a discussion onrefuse collection options, housing action plan, pool agreement, the strategic plan and a Project Rising Tide update.