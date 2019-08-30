Concert to be held at Orchard Beach State Park

MANISTEE — Friends of Orchard Beach State Park will host a music event featuring Grayson Barton at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the park shelter house.

Barton plays a variety of music and is donating his time for the event. He performs folk, blues and rock. He was trained as a choir teacher at Grand Valley State University. He mainly performs solo but is a member of a couple of bands.

Barton lives in Grand Rapids but hails from Cadillac. He has recently played at Portage Point Inn and in Boyne City.

Orchard Beach State Park is part of the National Register of Historic Places, designated in 2009. The park was cited as “one of the most intact examples of a Michigan state park developed in the 1930s and 1940s … retaining the majority of its Civilian Conservation Corps era buildings and physical layout”.

One of the buildings at the park, a limestone shelter house on the hill, is compromised by erosion from Lake Michigan. Currently studies are being completed by the state for possible solutions. Action on this could be taken in the fall of 2020.

The Friends of Orchard Beach State Park group is looking to build membership and collect donations at the Sept. 5 event. The group hopes to help with decisions for the future of the shelter house. The group also hopes to provide help in obtaining grants for relocation of the shelter house and bank stabilization at key locations in the park.

Anyone who attends the music event will need to walk up the hill to the shelter house. Seating will be at picnic tables, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair.

Refreshments will be provided. The doors to the shelter house overlooking Lake Michigan will likely be open, appropriate clothing is encouraged.

Anyone needing more information, or who cannot attend but would like to become a member, should email Lorrie at lorrietiger@gmail.com.