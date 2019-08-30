First day of classes is Tuesday for area schools

MANISTEE — Tuesday morning school bells will sound in all the county schools for the first day of classes in 2019-20 school year.

School officials throughout the county all say that over the summer break their buildings have been cleaned, shined and painted in some instances in preparation for another school year.

The excitement of a new school year also brings about the need to remind motorists to be careful when passing their buildings and at bus stops. School buses will be back out on the roads picking up students, while some will be walking to their school buildings starting Tuesday morning. In their excited state, children don’t always look out for cars.

Fall sports have been off and running throughout the county already and the only thing missing for the students is the opportunity to get back in the classroom.

Kaleva Norman Dickson principal Jakob Veith said the first day of school is always an exciting one in his building. He said they are ready to welcome the students back to the classroom.

“We are ready,” said Veith. “All staff members are excited for a great school year, and we are thankful to our families who continue to support KND Schools by entrusting us to educate their children.”

Bear Lake Schools principal Sarah Harless said the same type of atmosphere exists in her school building.

“We are ready to roll,” exclaimed Harless. “The teachers have been in preparing their classrooms, our janitors have worked hard all summer to turn the building over so it’s shiny and new, and we are ready for Tuesday.”

Harless said the excitement has been growing over the course of the past week. The district held an elementary open house and the sounds of students in the building was giving it a real feel of being back in school.

“We have had students in and out of the building all week with our elementary open house, high school volleyball tournament, and scheduling of classes,” said Harless. “It seems like the overall consensus is they are ready to come back.”

Harless said after the summer layoff, students look forward to seeing old friends and making some new ones.

“Today our janitors Ricke and Mark are just putting the final touches on and making sure each classroom has enough desks, tables and chairs for our new enrollees,” said Harless. “We have some new faces coming in, and I am excited for them to be part of our Laker family.”

Tim Klenow handles the food service operations for Bear Lake, Kaleva Norman Dickson and Onekama Consolidated schools and said students can come prepared to eat that first day of classes.

“We will be running on the first day and will start with their favorites from last year along with local farm corn on the cob during the first week,” said Klenow.

Manistee Catholic Central academic counselor Rachel Henderson and teacher Laura Cameron were busy Friday morning making last minute preparations for the students’ return on Tuesday morning, while outside the grass was being cut by staff to make the exterior of the building look perfect for the first day of classes.

Tuesday morning will be the first day for new MCC principal Jeremie Solak who will be greeting students to a new school year.

People coming to Manistee Catholic Central during the school day this year are reminded that something new is they will have to be buzzed into the building this year with the new safety system for the main entrance. A speaker and camera is located at the door and before someone can gain admittance to the building they need to get approval from a secretary or administrator in the building.

Students at the Manistee Middle/High School and Jefferson Elementary School buildings will have new drop off sites for bus students and for those riding with parents for the first day of classes.

Bus students at the MMHS will be dropped off by the Paine Aquatic Center and parents driving their children are encouraged to follow the signs and road markings.

At Jefferson Elementary school buses will be leaving students on the Bryant Avenue side of the building, while parents driving their children can leave them at the old Jefferson Junction location.

Superintendent Ron Stoneman said all things are go for the MAPS schools on Tuesday and that anticipation is running high for another great school year.

“We are pretty happy with our new dropoffs at Jefferson and the high school as we think that is going to be successful and be safer and more convenient,” said Stoneman. “Something needed to be done, and I think this a good step in the right direction.”

Stoneman said overall the MAPS buildings have all been given the annual summer cleaning and everyone is looking forward to the start of a new year.

“We are fully staffed right now and ready to go,” he said.

MAPS Food service director Keri Carlson said they will be ready to feed students with a good hot lunch on Tuesday.

“The breakfast and lunch programs will be up and ready for the first day of school,” said Carlson. “We have received large deliveries over the past week, cleaned our equipment and kitchens. We also have packed for elementary breakfast in the classrooms as well as set up for Tuesday morning breakfast at MMHS.”

Just like the teaching staff, the food service employees worked on some professional development over the summer.

“Our staff attended two professional development training in the last couple weeks and are ready to greet and feed our students,” said Carlson.

CASMAN director Shelly VanVoorst said the 2019-20 school year looks like it is a going to be a good one for her students. She said staff has been working hard in preparation for the upcoming year.

“Our staff had our first two days of professional development trainings and we split one with Onekama’s staff,” said VanVoorst. “Our open house was well attended with lots of excited kids and parents. The teachers have been in their rooms and they have things situated and ready. Some are still coming in this weekend to do a little more.”

CASMAN had some work done to the roof and other areas of the building, but VanVoorst said everything is finished and ready to go.

“The building is up, running and ready to go,” she said. “We are just excited.”

Onekama Consolidated Schools interim principal Mark Parsons said his district had several sinking fund projects take place over the summer, but everything is back together.

“All our sinking fund projects are finished, and we are ready to go,” said Parsons. “We are looking for a good year.”

Trinity Lutheran School will also be opening classes on Tuesday morning for the 150th consecutive year. This year they will be under the leadership of new principal Tina Fisk who said the staff and students are all set to go.

“We are ready to go and look forward to seeing all their faces back in school,” said Fisk. “Our day on Tuesday starts at 8 a.m. and at 8:15 a.m. we will have out first chapel of the year.”