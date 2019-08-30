JIM HUNTER: Would like to see rivalry renewed throughout county

TO THE EDITOR:

I am writing this letter to express my disappointment to see that once again the Onekama 8-man football team will not be playing any of the other 8-man teams in the county. While I do not know the reasons for this, I am hard pressed to think of any good reasons on my own. I can, however, think of several good reasons to resume these rivalries.

Having Bear Lake, Manistee Catholic Central and Brethren schedule games with Onekama would renew long-time rivalries and save money and travel time. Rivalries promoted in good, healthy ways would generate more interest and revenue for all the schools. It is hard for me to envision how having the county schools include Onekama on their schedules would not be a win-win situation for all.

I hope in the very near future the rivalries in the county will include all four of the county’s 8-man programs.

Jim Hunter

Retired Onekama football coach