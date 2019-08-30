Looking Back for Aug. 31

20 YEARS AGO

New industrial park

Earlier this week, Kaleva Mayor Dan Holtz cut the ribbon to open a new 177-acre park in the village. Officials hope the park will bring in more companies, provide more jobs for young people, and help the economy in Kaleva.

40 YEARS AGO

Petersen appreciated

Dave Petersen was presented with a varsity letter and a gold pass to all athletic events by Ralph Schubert, of the Manistee Catholic Central Athletic Association, and Dick Niesen, MCC athletic director. The award was presented for Petersen’s efforts in the fundraising drive for MCC athletics, and for his fine service to MCC.

60 YEARS AGO

Rural school opening time

The Manistee County Rural Schools will open for registration on September 8 at 8 a.m. Included in this group are: Newland, Parkdale, Tomaszewski, Eastlake, Stronach, Filer City, Oak Hill, Ayres, and Flynn. The teachers of the above schools will meet at the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon and regular classes will start on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Hole-in-one

Arnold Stanley recorded the first hole-in-one of his golfing career Saturday at the Manistee Golf and Country Club when his two-iron tee shot ended up in the cup on the par-three, 195-yard No. 4 hole. Playing in a game with Stanley were Bob Lee, Dick Kruse and Chuck Krizan.

80 YEARS AGO

Traffic re-routed

The new route for US-31 traffic through the business district of the city will be used at least until after Labor Day, and as long after that time as the street intersection at River and Division is not torn up in the source of sewer main construction work. At present motorists drive down Division St. as in the past, then turn to the left on River St. to Maple St. Bridge, thence along Washington Street to Taylor, thence to Cleveland and out of the city.

Many enjoy wrestling

Approximately 700 persons enjoyed the wrestling card presented at Rietz Park last night by the Manistee Kiwanis Club, proceeds of which went into the local organization’s underprivileged children’s fund. Although the headliner of the evening, Lord Finnegan, was unable to appear

because he was slightly injured in an automobile accident the night before, his substitute, Frankie Hart, put up a hot battle before he was conquered by Rufus Jones, title claimant, in three falls.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum