Manistee County awarded $13m for rural broadband

MANISTEE COUNTY — More than $13 million was recently awarded to Manistee County to support broadband in rural homes and businesses. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a total of $63 million for more than 10,000 homes and businesses throughout Michigan.

The FCC said the money will go to small carriers (traditionally known as “rate-of-return” carriers) to maintain, improve and expand broadband in sparsely populated areas.

“One of the greatest challenges inhibiting growth in communities across Michigan is the lack of reliable and affordable high-speed broadband,” said U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-Mich). “From childhood education to running a business, closing the digital divide in our rural communities is essential to the success of First District residents.”

This authorization in 16 Michigan counties was part of a larger nationwide program which has awarded more than $4.9 billion over the next decade for over 4 million homes and businesses across 39 states, American Samoa and 44,243 locations on tribal lands.

“Our action today will help close the digital divide and is a win-win for rural Americans and taxpayers, including 10,002 homes and small businesses in Michigan,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Carriers get the predictable support they need to deliver broadband to their customers in these high-cost rural areas. And taxpayers, who fund this support through a fee on their phone bills, are getting more bang for their buck.”

As part of the agreement, carriers must provide service of at least 25 Megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. According to the FCC, these providers will be held accountable through an enforceable schedule for delivering improved and expanded service, with the first interim deployment obligation occurring in 2022.

The Kaleva Telephone Company (also known as KalTelCo) was selected to support 2,181 locations in Manistee and Lake counties.

Jon Cribbs, president of Kaleva Telephone Company, believes the FCC subsidies will be a boon; not only to his business but also to the entire community.

“I think it’s going to be a great end result for our service area.” Cribbs said. “We’re going to be able to provide much better quality and speed of service. I think it’s a win-win for the community, for the customers and for attracting new business.”

The Kaleva Telephone Company, founded in 1924, services over 300 square miles of Manistee County including Brethren, Wellston, Dublin and Chief Lake.

Implementing the program will be no small task for Cribbs and KalTelCo.

“It’s going to be a process,” said Cribbs. “We’re going to have to get a couple more people in. We’re going to have outside contractors doing a lot of the construction work because we don’t have the manpower or equipment needed to place the cable like they wanted. We have a lot of standards we have to meet for the money — it’s going to be quite a bit of work.”

Cribbs said that while his company has already begun some of the projects this year, it will take at least five years to complete.

“I think they’ll see big improvements,” he said. “Over the next three years we’ll see a lot of improvements.”