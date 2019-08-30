Manistee Gordmans store to hold grand opening Sept. 17

FILER TWP. — The ribbon-cutting celebration of Manistee County’s newest retailer is coming in September.

Officials with the apparel and home decor retailer Gordmans have announced that grand opening ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept 17 across 10 locations, including the Manistee store.

Other new locations are opening in Bad Axe, Caro, Charlotte, Fremont, Hillsdale, Houghton Lake, Ludington, Petosky and St. Johns.

According to a press release, “community members are invited to Gordmans’ grand opening ribbon cuttings, joining city and chamber of commerce representatives before stepping inside the new store to discover the fun finds and great deals.”

Gordmans will also present a $1,000 check to a local high school in each location as a symbol of its commitment to Michigan communities. Locally, Manistee Middle/High School will benefit.

“We are excited to be part of 10 new Michigan communities and support their high schools,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage in a press release.

Earlier this year, signs announcing Peebles’ closing appeared at the 1369 Manistee Highway store. Peebles and Gordmans are both owned by Stage Stores, a department store retailer based in Houston, Texas. The transition from Peebles to Gordmans is part of Stage’s plans to convert at least 220 of its stores into Gordmans by 2020.

Blakeley Graham, manager of brand publicity for Stage Stores, said that Stage has been converting its Peebles properties because customers have been responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings.

“Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores,” Graham said in an email.

According to Graham, Gordmans’ stores sell name brand apparel, footwear, fragrances, home decor and accessories.

Stage Stores acquired the Gordmans chain following the companies’ bankruptcy filing in 2017. Along with its Bealls, Goody’s and Palais Royal brands, the company owns more than 750 department stores across 42 states.

For more information about Gordmans, see gordmans.com.