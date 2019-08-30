MSP Cadillac Post seeking ‘Angel’ volunteers

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is seeking volunteers to assist with the Angel Program, which allows an individual struggling with addiction to walk into any post and ask for assistance without any fear of arrest or investigation.

Angel volunteers respond to assist MSP post personnel in locating the appropriate treatment option and with transporting the participant to a treatment center. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses. Angels will be trained by MSP personnel on the responsibilities and expectations of being an Angel.

The MSP Angel Program is supported by P.A.A.R.I. (the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative) and is modeled after a similar initiative developed in 2015 by the Gloucester, Massachusetts Police Department.

The Cadillac Post will soon be conducting training for new volunteers. Anyone interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming and “Angel” volunteer should contact the Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040 or visit www.michigan.gov/AngelProgram.