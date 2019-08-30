PREP ROUNDUP: Bobcats, Lakers compete at Bear Lake Invite

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake volleyball hosted an invitational on Thursday, with Traverse City Christian taking the first-place trophy.

The Lakers opened pool play by splitting with Mason County Eastern, falling to the Cardinals 15-25 before coming back to win 25-10 in a game that saw Mariah McLouth serve for 13 points. Bear Lake was swept by Suttons Bay, 15-25 and 19-25 and was eliminated by Traverse City Christian when they fell 8-25 and 4-25.

“At the end of the day, we may not have performed as well as we wanted to, but we have a better picture of our strengths and weaknesses and what we need to work on moving forward,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans.

Shaely Waller had seven kills, two aces and eight digs for the Lakers. Makayla Omar chipped in with nine kills, two aces and one dig, Zoey Sutton added 26 assists, three aces and a kill, Hailey Omar recorded five kills, five aces and 11 digs and McLouth finished with eight digs, three aces and one kill.

Brethren also struggled in pool play, winning one set of six played.

“We were playing teams that we were a bit taller than us, but our girls kept a positive attitude through the whole thing,” said Brethren head coach Moriah Miltgen.

Official results and stats for Brethren were unavailable at press time.

The Bobcats host Frankfort and Manton for a tri meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the Lakers head to Mason County Eastern Thursday for a West Michigan D League contest with a 6:30 p.m. start time.

Manistee girls swimming competes at Northview Invitational

NORTHVIEW — Manistee girls swimming participated at the Northview Invitational on Thursday. The Chippewas took eighth place with 62 points. Grandville won with 319 and Northview took second with 276.

Junior Lauren Mendians was Manistee’s top finisher, taking second in the 50-yard backstroke and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with times of 30.50 and 26.39 seconds, respectively.

The Chippewas next see action at Hamilton at 6 p.m.