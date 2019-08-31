As Lithuanian dinners come to end, group makes donation

MASON COUNTY — Mason County was a hub for many ethnic groups coming to America during WWI — they brought their culture, language and food.

In the 1980s, Ann Marie Ohman’s desire was to start a Lithuanian heritage gathering. She hoped to bring back memories of the parties at the Lithuanian Hall in Scottville, the picnic grove on Decker Road, the times at Cedar Lake and the Smoke House.

Twice a year and sometimes more, this Lithuanian gathering would meet at Mason County Eastern School and enjoy an ethnic potluck dinner, music and memories.

Pauline Pfefferle and Ed Zalis continued this tradition for many years. Not just locals attended this event but people from Manistee, Irons, Williamsburg, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Cedar Springs, Whitehall, Illinois, Arizona, Florida and Kentucky. Participants would bring to the potluck Lithuanian traditional food like kugelis, pirogues, stuffed cabbage, including sausage and sauerkraut dishes. For dessert along with many other items was the ausukies (little ears) a lot like crullers. A fun tradition at the end of the meal was the door prizes. The favorite was the Lithuanian rye bread and Andrulis cheese.

Sadly, due to the ages of most participants and lack of the younger generation taking on the task, the dinners have come to an end.

The final gathering was Aug. 25, with over 100 people attending.

The group voted, and donated $530 to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, which is a Lithuanian heritage farm, for their programs.

Those who attended the dinners hope the tradition will continue on in the private homes and keep the memories of their heritage of how and why they came to America.