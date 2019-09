BEULAH — Samples taken by the The Benzie/Leelanau District Health Department on Friday show that Beulah Beach is now cleared for all contact.

The statement comes a day after the department issued an advisory on Thursday warning swimmers to only submerge themselves up to their waist due to E. Coli levels.

With the updated result, all Benzie and Leelanau County monitored beaches have reported satisfactory water quality at this time. All the beaches are Level 1 – for full body contact.