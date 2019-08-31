UPDATE: Fire destroys Manistee County landmark

Famous Dublin General Store burns early Saturday morning

WELLSTON — A community is devastated as firefighters are still on-scene after a fire broke out early this morning at Dublin General Store.

The blaze started at about 2:50 a.m. today in the front corner of the hardware section of the store, according to Daniel Funk, Norman Township Fire Department assistant fire chief.

Funk said the cause is under investigation.

“The state fire marshal is en route,” he added.

Stronach, South Branch, Dickson, Manistee, Bear Lake, Maple Grove and Sauble-Elk-Eden township fire departments are assisting Norman Township Fire Department on the scene. Funk said there are 11 tankers.

“We’re dumping Sand Lake on it,” he said. “We have three pumps pumping 500 gallons a minute down at Sand Lake filling these trucks.”

Sauble Elk Eden Township Fire Support Group also was on the scene providing water, coffee, chips, doughnuts and other drinks and snacks to firefighters and emergency personnel.

“This is a huge devastation to this community. Everybody shops here, plus it draws a huge number of tourists, they have jerky, a deli, they ship worldwide,” said Joyce Durdel, a member of the support group.

She said the group was called in around 6:30 a.m. She lives about seven miles from the store, in Lake County.

“The support staff will stay here as long as the fire department wants us. This is a little unique, we have the EZ mart, we don’t usually have that at our backs.”

Funk said owner Greg Fischer had been on-scene all morning.

“I was talking to the owner and he said they had more stock than they’ve ever had because of the weekend,” said Funk. “It’s gonna be a crying shame that he’s gonna be gone for a while, but he will rebuild. He said he will rebuild. … A lot of people this weekend aren’t going to get their jerky that are up for the weekend – tourists.”

The Dublin General Store posted a statement on their Facebook page that reads, “We are so sad to inform all of our loyal, loving customers, that early this morning our store caught fire. We are all currently at a loss for words. We apologize to all of our long distance customers who may have been traveling to us for the big holiday weekend. We will share more details when available.”

Dublin General Store has been more than a community store, it has been a destination located in southeastern Manistee County since 1935. In recent years, its jerky selection has added to its fame.

Greg Fischer is the store’s third generation owner of the family business that his grandparents started. Greg and his wife, Bonnie, have owned the store since 2002.

The store began producing jerky in 1975 and has earned Dublin General Store its nickname, “The Jerky Place.”

However, the store also offered a full grocery and hardware with hunting and fishing items including ammunition and propane tanks.

“It is a combination of the people who shop here and the people who work here,” Greg Fischer told the News Advocate in a recent interview. “We’ve got a lot of people who have been working here a long time, and that’s really what makes it go. And we have a big diversity of customers from all over, from people who live around here to people who vacation up here. Plus, we’ve become somewhat of a destination, which we worked awful hard to do.”

No injuries have been reported.

Pioneer News Network writer Robert Myers contributed to this report.