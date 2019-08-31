UPDATE: Dublin General Store fire under investigation

WELLSTON — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire at Dublin General Store.

A witness called Manistee County Central Dispatch at 2:57 a.m. to report the structure was fully engulfed, according to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have been on scene all day investigating the incident, and are reviewing surveillance video, canvassing the neighborhood, conducting interviews and working with the fire investigator from the Michigan State Police, according to the press release, to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone who has information pertinent to the case is encouraged to call Manistee County Central Dispatch at (231) 723-6241.