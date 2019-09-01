Benzie Historical Society to hold 50th annual meeting

ELBERTA — The Benzie Area Historical Society Board of Directors will be hosting its 50th annual meeting this month.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Elberta Life Saving Station, located at 1120 Furnace St. in Elberta.

Highlights of the annual business meeting will include a membership vote for two new board members and “An Elberta Girl: Reminiscences of about the Village” to be presented by Elberta native Cathie Glarum Stall. Dessert and refreshments will be served.

For more information about the Historical Society’s 50th annual meeting, contact executive director Barb Mort at (231) 882-5539.